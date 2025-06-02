What Is The Religion Of The Indian Army? Delhi High Court Delivers Landmark Verdict

In a recent and significant case, a Christian officer in the Indian Army, Lieutenant Samuel Kamaleson, was dismissed from service for refusing to participate in religious ceremonies associated with his regiment. This case has sparked a broader conversation about the unique "religion" of the Indian Army—where the nation comes first, above all personal beliefs. Samuel Kamaleson was commissioned into the Army’s 3 Cavalry Regiment in March 2017. This regiment consists of three squadrons composed of Sikh, Jat, and Rajput soldiers. Kamaleson was assigned to lead the squadron primarily made up of Sikh soldiers. As a commanding officer, it was his responsibility to attend religious events within the regiment to help maintain troop morale.

However, Kamaleson, being a devout Christian, objected to entering temples and gurdwaras and refrained from participating in religious parades. Although he would go up to the vicinity of the places of worship, he avoided stepping into the actual prayer areas, as he believed it went against his personal faith.

Senior officers tried to explain to him that his presence in these ceremonies was not about worship but about leadership and morale-building. Despite repeated efforts to make him understand the importance of this role, Kamaleson refused to comply with the orders. As a result, in 2021, the Army dismissed him for indiscipline. His pension and gratuity were also withheld.

Unhappy with the decision, Kamaleson filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, challenging his dismissal and seeking reinstatement. After nearly four years of legal proceedings, the High Court upheld the Army’s decision.

In its verdict, the Delhi High Court clarified that this case was not about religious freedom, but about the failure to follow a lawful order from a superior officer. According to Section 41 of the Army Act, disobeying a senior’s lawful command is considered an offence. The court noted that Kamaleson had been instructed to attend the inner parts of religious sites not for personal worship but to support the emotional and spiritual needs of his soldiers. This, in turn, directly contributed to their morale and unity.

The court further stated that while such instructions might appear harsh to a civilian, the standards of discipline in the Army are fundamentally different. Refusing to enter a religious place for such purposes weakens military values and cohesion. By placing his personal religious beliefs above a lawful military order, Kamaleson displayed clear indiscipline, which justified his dismissal.

The judgment also reaffirmed a long-standing principle of the Indian armed forces: the religion of the Army is the defence of the nation. For Indian soldiers, the country stands above their individual selves and even their personal religions. Though the Army is made up of individuals from various religions, castes, and regions, the uniform binds them as one. This spirit of unity and discipline is what defines the Indian Army.

Former officers have emphasized that a soldier’s true loyalty is to the Indian Constitution and their duty to the nation. The Indian Army is a secular institution where people from all communities—Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Parsi, and even Jewish—have held important leadership positions. Throughout its history, the Indian Army has maintained a strict apolitical stance and has fought not just external enemies, but also internal threats like religious extremism.

In conclusion, the High Court’s decision serves as a powerful reminder that in the Indian Army, discipline, unity, and commitment to the nation supersede personal religious beliefs. Soldiers who fight for their country have always proven to be stronger and more dependable than those who fight in the name of religion.