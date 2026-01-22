US: US President Donald Trump has invited world leaders of eight nations to join his Board Of Peace initiative with an aim to resolve global conflict. However, diplomats caution the potential harm it could have on the work of United Nations.

Some traditional allies of US have also responded cautiously and in a few cases have rejected Trump's offer. Although other nations that has long strained ties with Washington and has also accepted the invitation such as Belarus.

What is Trump's Board of Peace?

US President Donald Trump first floated the idea of a “Board of Peace” in last September while unveiling his proposal to bring an end to the war in Gaza. He later clarified that the body’s scope would not be limited to Gaza alone but would be widened to address conflicts across the globe.

Trump himself would serve as the board’s first chairman. The proposed body would focus on advancing global peace initiatives and facilitating the resolution of international disputes.

The charter further states that member countries would normally serve three year terms. However, nations willing to contribute $1 billion each towards funding the board’s operations would be granted permanent membership.

The White House has named US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British prime minister Tony Blair, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner as members of the initiative’s founding Executive Board.

Which Countries have accepted Trump's invitation?

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the foreign ministers of Qatar, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates welcomed the invitation extended by US President Donald J Trump to their leaders to become part of the proposed Board of Peace.

The statement said the ministers had conveyed their countries collective decision to join the initiative. It noted that each nation would complete the formal process of signing the joining documents in line with its domestic, legal and procedural requirements. Egypt, Pakistan and the UAE, the statement added, have already publicly announced their decision to join, as per NDTV.

Reaffirming their backing for President Trump’s peace initiatives, the ministers reiterated their commitment to supporting the Board of Peace’s mandate as a transitional mechanism outlined in the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict. They said the effort aligns with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 and is aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire, aiding Gaza’s reconstruction and working towards a just and durable peace, reportedly.

The ministers emphasised that the broader goal remains the realisation of Palestinian self-determination and statehood in accordance with international law, which they said is essential for long-term peace, security and stability across the region, as per the reports.