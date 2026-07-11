Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /What is World Population Day, and which 8 countries are carrying world's numbers

What is World Population Day, and which 8 countries are carrying world's numbers

Public interest in that milestone was so strong that two years later, in 1989, the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme decided it deserved a permanent spot on the calendar. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 09:55 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
What is World Population Day, and which 8 countries are carrying world's numbers
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's struggles against Jofra Archer draw honest verdict from Moeen Ali, says 'international cricket is different'
4th T20I IND vs ENG4 min ago
2
World Population Day 20266 min ago
3
World Population Day 202638 min ago
4
Trump Iran warning1 hr ago
5
Novak Djokovic1 hr ago