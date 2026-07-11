Every 11 July, the world takes a moment to think about something most of us never really stop to consider, how many people actually share this planet, and what that means for the years ahead. World Population Day, observed globally today, exists to shine a light on population trends and everything tied to them: family planning, gender equality, maternal health, poverty and basic human rights.
The date has its roots in 1987, when the global population first crossed the five billion mark, an event that became known as the "Day of Five Billion." Public interest in that milestone was so strong that two years later, in 1989, the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme decided it deserved a permanent spot on the calendar. The United Nations General Assembly made it official in December 1990 through Resolution 45/216, and the very first World Population Day was held the following year, with more than 90 countries taking part.
Since then, the observance has grown into an annual checkpoint rather than a passing headline. Each year, the UN picks a theme to guide the conversation, and 2026's is "Realizing the hopes and aspirations of young people, today and for the future." It's a call to invest in young people's education, health, skills and rights, so they're equipped to shape whatever comes next.
The figures behind the day are hard to ignore. The global population now sits above 8.1 billion, with India firmly in the top spot after overtaking China in 2023. More than half of everyone alive today is under 30, even as nations like Japan and Italy wrestle with the opposite problem, populations ageing so fast that the trend has earned the nickname "silver tsunami."
So who's actually making up that 8.1 billion? Here are the eight countries carrying the biggest share.
Between them, these eight nations hold well over half the world's people, proof of just how unevenly population is spread across the globe, and why decisions made in a handful of capitals end up shaping life for billions.
At the end of the day, World Population Day was never really about the raw numbers. It's a nudge to ask harder questions about how growing or shrinking populations affect hospitals, water supplies, housing, and the choices ordinary families are able to make. Behind every statistic sits a person, and it's their choices and their futures that this day is really about.
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