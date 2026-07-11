The date has its roots in 1987, when the global population first crossed the five billion mark, an event that became known as the "Day of Five Billion." Public interest in that milestone was so strong that two years later, in 1989, the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme decided it deserved a permanent spot on the calendar. The United Nations General Assembly made it official in December 1990 through Resolution 45/216, and the very first World Population Day was held the following year, with more than 90 countries taking part.