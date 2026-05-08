What is Zinc Phosphide? Rat poison with no antidote killed a Mumbai family of four

A family of four in Mumbai's Pydhonie area died in the early hours of 26 April under circumstances that initially pointed to contaminated food. The watermelon they had eaten at around 1 AM was the first suspect. But the biryani they had shared with relatives at 10:30 PM the previous evening, after which not a single other person fell ill, quietly but firmly shifted the investigation in a different direction.

On 7 May, forensic experts confirmed what investigators had begun to suspect. Traces of zinc phosphide, a highly toxic rat poison, were found in the viscera of all four victims. The dead have been identified as Abdullah Dokadia, his wife Nasreen and their two daughters, Ayesha and Zaineb. Police say there is no evidence the watermelon itself caused the deaths, and are examining whether the poison was introduced deliberately, accidentally or through contamination somewhere in the supply chain.

Zinc phosphide has no antidote. Here is what it does to the body, and why even the best-equipped hospitals struggle to save a victim.

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What Zinc Phosphide Is And How It Works

Zinc phosphide, or Zn3P2, is a chemical compound widely used in rat poison across India. In powder form, it is relatively stable. The danger begins the moment it enters the human stomach.

The stomach contains hydrochloric acid, the same acid that breaks down food during digestion. When zinc phosphide comes into contact with this acid, a chemical reaction is triggered that produces phosphine gas, a colourless, invisible gas that is extraordinarily toxic even in very small amounts. Eating something like watermelon accelerates the process because food triggers greater acid production, which in turn releases more gas. On an empty stomach, symptoms may take up to 12 hours to appear. After a meal, they can arrive within minutes.

How Phosphine Gas Kills

The gas does not simply poison the blood. It attacks the body's cells at their most fundamental level.

Inside every cell are structures called mitochondria, the tiny power stations responsible for converting oxygen into the energy that keeps cells alive. Phosphine gas blocks a critical enzyme within the mitochondria called Cytochrome C Oxidase. Once this enzyme is disabled, cells can no longer use oxygen, even if the lungs are working perfectly and even if the patient is on a hospital ventilator receiving pure oxygen.

The cells begin to die from within. This condition is known as cellular anoxia, a state in which cells suffocate not because oxygen is absent, but because they have lost the ability to process it. It is this mechanism that makes zinc phosphide so difficult to treat and explains why the mortality rate sits somewhere between 37 and 100 per cent.

Also Read: Mumbai watermelon tragedy: Toxicology report confirms rat poison in Bhendi Bazaar family's death

No Antidote And Dangerous First Aid

There is no antidote anywhere in the world for zinc phosphide poisoning. Doctors cannot administer a drug that simply reverses its effects. What they can do is attempt to slow the release of phosphine gas and protect the organs from complete failure.

A stomach wash using coconut oil is one of the most important early interventions. Zinc phosphide does not dissolve in oil, so the coconut oil forms a physical barrier between the poison and the stomach acid, slowing the chemical reaction. Sodium bicarbonate, the compound in ordinary baking soda, is used to reduce stomach acidity and further slow gas production. Magnesium sulphate is given to protect the heart because cardiac arrest is the most common cause of death within the first 24 hours.

Critically, a stomach wash using water is dangerous and can accelerate the release of phosphine gas rather than halt it. This is the opposite of what most people would assume, and it is a mistake that can turn well-meaning first aid into a fatal error.

How It Differs From Other Rat Poisons

Most rat killers sold in India are anticoagulants, chemicals such as bromadiolone that prevent blood from clotting and kill rodents gradually over days or weeks. These have a known antidote in Vitamin K1. Zinc phosphide has no such counterpart. It kills in hours, leaves almost no window for effective treatment and has posed a challenge to toxicologists for decades.

How Doctors And Forensic Experts Identify It

Phosphine gas carries a distinct smell, somewhere between garlic and rotting fish, on the victim's breath. This is caused by impurities within the gas and is often one of the first clues for emergency responders. Because zinc is a heavy metal, it also appears as bright spots on an abdominal X-ray, giving forensic investigators a visible confirmation even when the patient is unconscious.

The Pydhonie case is a grim reminder that one of the most dangerous substances in India is not locked behind a pharmacy counter. It is available on a shelf in countless homes, and in the wrong hands, or through the wrong accident, it can kill a family before the morning comes.