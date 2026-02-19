‘What kind of culture are we developing?': SC rebukes states over rising freebie culture

The Supreme Court on Thursday sharply rebuked political parties across various states for encouraging and distributing “freebie culture,” remarking that such practices obstruct economic progress and stressing that the time has come to reassess these policies.

The apex court raised concern regarding political parties announcement of freebies just ahead of elections.

The Court questioned how long this practice would continue. It observed that handing out state benefits indiscriminately, without distinguishing between those who genuinely need assistance and those who can afford to forgo it, amounts to appeasement and does little to support the country’s economic progress.

The Court noted that it was aware of recent instances in some states where welfare schemes were abruptly unveiled just before elections. It questioned whether people would continue to work if direct cash transfer programs were introduced.

Bench led by Chief Justice of India Justice Suryakant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi was hearing a writ plea filed by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Company Ltd.

The corporation suggested that providing free electricity to all citizens irrespective of income, the Supreme Court said it is reasonable for states to offer support to those in genuine need.

Supreme Court remarks on Freebies

The top court suggested that instead of providing resources via such schemes, political parties should introduce planned policies that provide ways to improve people's live, for instance unemployment schemes.

"We know what is happening in the nearest places where the last elections took place. Why suddenly schemes are announced near elections? It is hightime that all political stalwarts, leaders, parties, and all social engineers, they need to revisit everything. We will be hampering the development of the nation if we keep on having this largesse distribution. There has to be a balance. But how long this will continue?," CJI asked.

"Our worry is that the states are running in deficit and still giving all these kinds of distributing people money. From where that money is coming? Why shouldn't it be dedicated for development purposes? You can have a long term plan for roads, irrigation, electrical, whatever you want," bench said raising concern of rising culture of freebies.

Supreme Court also noted that this issue is not limited to any specific state but is becoming more popular in all states of the country.

“It’s not one State we are talking about, it’s about all states. It is planned expenditure. Why don’t you make Budget proposals and give justification that this is my outlay on unemployment of people?” the bench added.

CJI also raised concerns about the direct cash transfer policies, saying "If you start giving right from the morning free food, free gas, free electricity. You are directly transferring cash in the account. Why the people should work then? From where they are going to learn the work when they know everything I will get from one platform? Is it the nation-building we are doing?"

SC says "What kind of culture are we developing"

The Supreme Court questioned the Tamil Nadu company for abruptly deciding to increase spending following the announcement of electricity tariffs. The bench observed that, rather than investing in development projects, states are focusing on two things: paying salaries and handing out such benefits.

"What kind of culture are we developing in India? It is understandable that as part of the welfare measure you want to provide to those who are incapable of pay the electricity charges," the bench asked.

"But without drawing a distinction between those who can afford and those who cannot, you start distributing. Will it not amount to an appeasing policy," the CJI asked.