/What led to Yuvraj Manchanda’s death? WhatsApp message, fake ED notice and Rs 1.2 crore cheating expose dark plot

New Delhi: A WhatsApp message telling a man to “Sell your wife/do anything, just repay this” has surfaced in an alleged Rs 1.2 crore cheating case involving Anya Vats and her partner Sanyam Sachdeva, the two people accused of killing 31-year-old Yuvraj Singh Manchanda. The Delhi Police are now examining whether the deceased had learnt about the alleged fraud and whether that knowledge had anything to do with his death.
The message was cited in an FIR filed by a senior executive who alleged that Vats and Sachdeva cheated him of more than Rs 1.2 crore. According to the FIR, the alleged fraud began in September 2024. The complainant was a former schoolmate of Sachdeva and worked as a senior vice-president at a non-banking financial company that is a subsidiary of a public sector bank.
The complaint says the accused allegedly sent him a fake Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice through the messaging app. Vats and Sachdeva allegedly claimed to have senior government contacts and offered to help settle the matter.
Investigators are also examining allegations that the duo used fabricated notices carrying the names or letterheads of government agencies. The alleged documents referred to laws, including the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The complainant allegedly arranged more than Rs 1.2 crore through personal savings, loans and money borrowed from family members. Most of the money was allegedly transferred to Vats’ bank account.
The complaint further alleges that the accused later demanded another Rs 26 crore, claiming that Rs 13.8 crore had already been paid to government agencies on the complainant’s behalf. The man eventually approached the police after realising that he had allegedly been cheated.
A cheating case was registered at Parliament Street police station on August 16. The FIR names both Vats and Sachdeva. The police are now examining whether the victim knew about this alleged activity before his death.
The accused is also facing allegations in a separate property dispute involving his estranged wife. Investigators are examining a property worth around Rs 4.5 crore in Greater Noida and a domestic violence case filed by his first wife, according to reports.
Manchanda, who worked in sales at the Adani Realty, went to Gurugram on September 6 after spending part of the day with his sisters in Delhi. He told his family that he had an important meeting and would return home later that night.
The police said he met former colleague Anya Vats in Gurugram. The two accused, Vats and Sachdeva, were later arrested in Uttarakhand in connection with his alleged murder. The Delhi Police said during questioning they admitted to meeting the victim and confessed to killing him. The police said the accused told them that his body had been disposed of in the Badshahpur area.
Investigators have said Manchanda was allegedly shot in a car. His body was later recovered from a drain in Gurugram. The police also seized a pistol, his car and other material for forensic examination.
The postmortem report has added another element to the investigation. A report by The Indian Express said the autopsy listed drowning as the cause of death, while the Delhi Police believe Manchanda was shot. The circumstances surrounding the injuries and disposal of the body are being examined as part of the investigation.
The investigation has also found that messages were sent from Manchanda’s phone after his death. His family received messages suggesting that he was fine and would return later. One message reportedly said he was travelling to Bengaluru.
The messages continued for around two days and helped delay the family’s understanding of what had happened. His phone was eventually switched off, after which the family approached the police.
The police later traced Vats through technical analysis. Her phone had also been untraceable for several days. Investigators identified another number allegedly being used by her and followed location and call-record details to Uttarakhand, where she was arrested along with her partner.
The handling of the deceased body has also become part of the case. The Gurugram police found an unidentified body from a drain on September 10. Manchanda’s family filed a missing-person complaint with the Delhi Police on September 11.
The body was cremated on September 14 before the family identified the victim. His family has alleged that the authorities did not inform them and questioned why the unidentified body was not matched with the missing-person information.
The Gurugram police have denied delaying the process and said the Delhi Police should have registered the missing-person case earlier and alerted their counterparts. The family has also alleged that they were not given Manchanda’s personal belongings or the postmortem report at the time they expected them.
The police are now examining the phones of the accused at a forensic laboratory. Investigators are checking whether the devices were used to search for information about disposing of a body. They are also looking into the accused’s stop in Vrindavan while they were travelling towards Uttarakhand.
The alleged financial fraud has added another line of inquiry to the murder case. The police are examining whether the victim knew about the alleged cheating racket and whether a confrontation over it took place before his death. Reports have also said that the accused have given different versions of the monetary dispute with the deceased.
The exact motive is still being investigated. The police are examining the alleged fraud cases, the financial dispute and Manchanda’s dealings with the accused duo to establish what led to the September 6 killing.
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