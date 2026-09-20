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  • /What led to Yuvraj Manchanda’s death? WhatsApp message, fake ED notice and Rs 1.2 crore cheating expose dark plot

What led to Yuvraj Manchanda’s death? WhatsApp message, fake ED notice and Rs 1.2 crore cheating expose dark plot

The accused allegedly sent misleading messages after his death. The police ae examining the handling of his body and conflicting staatements of the suspected monetary dispute.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
What led to Yuvraj Manchanda’s death? WhatsApp message, fake ED notice and Rs 1.2 crore cheating expose dark plot
Image Credit: Yuvraj (right) was allegedly killed by his former colleague Anya Vats (left) and her partner Sanyam Sachdeva on the evening of September 6. (File photos: ANI)

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What led to Yuvraj Manchanda’s death? WhatsApp message, fake ED notice and Rs 1.2 crore cheating expose dark plot
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