What Left Pakistan Navy Silent During Operation Sindoor? Indian Navy Chief Explains

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday revealed that the Indian Navy’s assertive positioning and rapid mobilisation during Operation Sindoor compelled the Pakistan Navy to stay confined to its ports and the Makran coast.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief of Naval Staff said the deployment of India’s carrier battle group played a decisive role in limiting Pakistan’s naval activity during the hostilities in May. “The aggressive posturing and immediate action during Op Sindoor, of deployment of the carrier battle group, forced the Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports or near the Makran coast,” Admiral Tripathi stated.

He further stressed that Operation Sindoor is still ongoing, clarifying that the mission has not formally concluded. “It’s an operation that remains in progress,” he reiterated.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Economic Impact On Pakistan

Admiral Tripathi noted that the operation has had significant financial repercussions for Pakistan, as many merchant vessels have chosen to avoid Pakistani waters since the conflict. Additionally, he said that insurance premiums for ships travelling to Pakistan have risen, adding to the economic strain on Islamabad.

Overview Of Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched by Indian security forces on the night of 7 May, targeting terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistani territory. The strike was carried out in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack and resulted in the killing of over 100 terrorists.

A brief conflict followed, during which India destroyed key Pakistani military infrastructure after further escalation from Islamabad. The confrontation ended on 10 May, once both sides reached a ceasefire understanding.

Rajnath Singh On Operation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 100th Common Foundation Course at LBSNAA in Mussoorie, described Operation Sindoor as a remarkable example of civil–military coordination.

He highlighted how administrative systems worked closely with the Armed Forces, sharing vital information and boosting public confidence throughout the operation. Singh urged young civil servants to recognise their critical responsibility in safeguarding national interests, especially during emergencies.

“During Operation Sindoor, the Armed Forces destroyed the terror camps in Pakistan and PoK in a balanced and non-escalatory response, but it was the misbehaviour of the neighbouring country which did not allow the situation along the border to return to normal,” he remarked.

The minister also praised administrative officers for effectively communicating essential updates and overseeing nationwide mock drills, contributing to the smooth execution of the operation.