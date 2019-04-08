What Mamata Banerjee did in Bengal, same game is being played in MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on CRPF, police clash over I-T raids on CM Kamal Nath's aides

Bhopal: A clash broke out between CRPF and Madhya Pradesh Police officials while a team of Income Tax official conducted raids on close aides of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Reacting on the same, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that what Mamata Banerjee did in West Bengal, the same is happening in MP.

I-T officials from Delhi on Sunday morning conducted raids at 50 locations including the residence of Praveen Kakkar (former officer on special duty to Nath) in Indore.

"I am surprised that the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh instead of cooperating, he is trying to stop the Income Tax Department`s proceedings. What Mamata ji did in West Bengal, the same game is being played in MP," Chouhan said at a press conference.

News agency ANI had reported that an argument broke out between CRPF and MP Police officials outside the residence of Ashwin Sharma, an associate of Praveen Kakkar.

Chouhan, a former MP CM, also alleged that Nath is trying to save the corrupt by stopping the proceedings of I-T Department.

"The Chief Minister is trying to stop the proceeding of the I-T Department when he should have supported this. I-T Dept is doing its work. CRPF soldiers were on duty. They were being stopped. MP Police clashed with CRPF. Is this not an attempt to save corrupts," Chouhan asked.

"It was alleged that the proceedings are taking place at the behest of BJP. Did the BJP keep the cash there? I have seen in media reports that cash is being recovered. Documents are found. Properties are unearthed," he added.

Apart from Praveen Kakkar, the I-T officials also carried out pre-dawn raids at the residences of Nath's former advisor R K Miglani in Delhi, on charges of alleged tax evasion. Executives linked to his brother-in-law's firm Moser Bayer and his nephew Ratul Puri's company were also raided.

Searches at Bhopal and Goa were also launched.

