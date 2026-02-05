What Mamata Banerjee faced in 2021 state elections vs what she faces now | Analysis

West Bengal has a complex political landscape, with voter concerns ranging from necessities such as employment to serious issues like women’s safety. In such a scenario, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has built a strong base for herself and her party in the state. It is safe to say that she is among the most influential women leaders in the country. However, political dominance can invite complacency, and it would be unwise to assume that she faces no challenge.

Banerjee has been in power since 2011, having ended the three-decade-long rule of the CPI(M)-led Left Front government. Before this, she served as a Union Minister and rose through the ranks from grassroots politics. Today, her influence extends beyond Bengal, and she has repeatedly locked horns with the central government on various issues.

With the state already gripped by political fervour, the TMC needs to confront ground realities. While Banerjee remains the party’s strongest face, she cannot single-handedly carry it to victory, nor can unresolved governance issues be brushed aside.

2021 vs 2026: What is different?

To understand emerging trends in Bengal, it is important to examine past electoral performances:

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC): 213 (2021) | 211 (2016)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 77 (2021) | 3 (2016)

Indian National Congress: 0 (2021) | 44 (2016)

CPI(M): 0 (2021) | 26 (2016)

While the TMC marginally improved its tally in 2021 compared to 2016, the BJP’s dramatic rise stands out. Simultaneously, the Congress and Left were wiped out. This signals a dual warning for Banerjee: the BJP has gained substantial ground, and Bengal’s electoral contest has effectively narrowed to a bipolar fight between TMC and BJP.

The 2021 elections witnessed aggressive campaigning around regional identity, illegal migration, employment, and governance. As the 2026 polls approach, these issues remain central. The BJP has intensified its focus on illegal migration, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah repeatedly targeting the state government over the management of the India-Bangladesh international border (IB).

Shah has claimed that multiple letters seeking land allocation for the Border Security Force went unanswered. During a rally in Bagdogra, he also stated that if the BJP comes to power, land for the BSF would be handed over within 45 days. While illegal migration is not a new concern, its effects have led it to become a national issue.

Beyond this, the TMC faces challenges on several fronts- legal, political, and narrative-driven. A key flashpoint has been Banerjee’s strong opposition to the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. Her public confrontation with the poll body and subsequent legal challenge, including personally presenting her case before the Supreme Court, has drawn national attention.

Additionally, her strained relationship with the BJP-led central government continues to affect centre-state coordination. With Banerjee at the helm, friction between the two is likely to persist.

Local governance and women’s safety also remain critical issues. The opposition has frequently targeted the TMC over law-and-order concerns and high-profile incidents, keeping these matters alive in the public discourse.

Banerjee’s leadership style, marked by direct engagement and street protests, has become a personality-driven political brand for both her and the TMC. As the 2026 election season intensifies, she faces a multi-layered challenge. How she navigates this terrain will not only determine the TMC’s electoral prospects but also shape the future political narrative of West Bengal.