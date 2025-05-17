BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya has strongly criticised the Congress party’s selection of MPs to represent India on diplomatic missions overseas, on issues concerning terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

He singled out two names from the list released by the Congress – Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi – questioning their suitability for such assignments.

“The Congress party’s choices to represent India at diplomatic meetings are not just intriguing – they are deeply questionable,” Malviya said in a post on X.

“Take, for instance, the inclusion of Syed Naseer Hussain in a delegation representing India. It is truly shocking. Let’s not forget – it was his supporter who raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans inside the Vidhana Soudha while celebrating his Rajya Sabha victory.”

He referred to an incident in Bengaluru where three people were arrested in connection with the slogans, citing circumstantial evidence, witness testimonies, and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report.

Turning his attention to Gaurav Gogoi, Malviya said, “The less said about him, the better.”

He cited allegations made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who claimed Gogoi had spent 15 days in Pakistan, with his travel allegedly recorded at the Attari border.

Sarma had also alleged that Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Colebourn, accompanied him for the first week and later returned to India, while Gogoi stayed on in Islamabad.

“Apparently, upon his return, Gogoi took around 90 youths to the Pakistan Embassy – many of whom were reportedly unaware of their destination,” Malviya said.

He further cited Sarma’s claim that Colebourn had links with the Pakistan Army and continued to draw a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO, raising what he called serious concerns over national security and conflict of interest.

“How can MPs facing such grave allegations be trusted to represent India -- particularly on matters involving Pakistan? What message is the Congress trying to send, and whose interests are really being served?” Malviya asked.

His remarks came in response to a list shared by Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh on X.

The list named four MPs nominated by the party for overseas diplomatic engagements – Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, and Raja Brar, a Lok Sabha MP.