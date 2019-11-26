What next for Mahrashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Amid multiple twists and turns of Maharashtra politics, now focus has once against shifted to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, as the Supreme Court on Tuesday (November 26) ordered for a floor test in the Maharashtra assembly before 5 pm on November 27. The floor test is a constitutional mechanism under which a chief minister can be asked to prove majority in the state Assembly.

As the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation from the post of Maharashtra CM to the Governor today, the latter's next course of action could be to ask Fadnavis to continue as an acting Chief Minister till the next arrangement is made.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will then invite the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance (Mahavikas Aghadi) to form the government. The Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance will hold a joint meeting to elect their leader. Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray is expected to be elected as leader of the Mahavikas Aghadi.

The Governor will then invite the alliance leader to form the government and decide the date for swearing-in ceremony.

Live TV

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar took oath as Protem Speaker in Raj Bhawan today. Kolambkar said the 'Oath of MLAs to be administered tomorrow when the session begins.'

Earlier on Saturday morning, the Governor had administered oath to Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy, giving a big jolt to the efforts by Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena to cobble an alliance to keep BJP away from the power corridors.