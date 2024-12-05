What PM Narendra Modi Said About Eknath Shinde After Maharashtra Swearing-In Event

Maharashtra on Thursday got its new Chief Minister with Devendra Fadnavis at the helm and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath of office as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. The swearing-in ceremony event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of the NDA-ruled states and several celebrities. After Shinde, who was earlier reluctant to accept the Deputy CM post, took the oath of office, Prime Minister Modi had a brief conversation with him on the stage and the two leaders were spotted sharing a laugh.

Later, taking to X, PM Modi said that the new Maharashtra government team is a blend of experience and dynamism. "Congratulations to Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister. Congratulations to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji and Shri Ajit Pawar Ji on taking oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. This team is a blend of experience and dynamism, and it is due to this team's collective efforts that the Mahayuti has got a historic mandate in Maharashtra," said Modi.

The Prime Minister further assured support to the new government. "This team will do everything possible to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state and to ensure there is good governance. I assure all possible support from the Centre in furthering development in Maharashtra," said Modi.

Talking to reporters after the first meeting of the government, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the allocation of the ministries will be decided soon. "Who will get what ministry, this will be decided by the three together and it is in the final stage. The work of the ministers in the previous government is being assessed and further decisions will be taken on that basis," said Fadnavis.

Speaking to media, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Maharashtra is a state that gives ideological direction to the country and I, who comes from a simple farmer family, got the opportunity to become the CM of such a state...PM Narendra Modi also supported us completely, gave us full strength. Union HM Amit Shah also stood behind us with full strength...And that is why we could do so much work in 2.5 years. We have taken so many historic decisions. This will be written in golden letters."

Shinde further added, "I had said that in this election, we will see the result of the 2.5 year tenure of the government, we will get the blessings of the people. I am also happy that when we started, 2.5 years ago, 40 people were with us, today 60 people are there. Earlier I used to consider myself as a common man, not a Chief Minister, now as DCM, I consider myself dedicated common man...I will fully support the CM and cooperate with him."