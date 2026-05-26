What’s happening to Delhi weather? IMD issues yellow alert as dust storms and rain loom over NCR

IMD Weather Update: People in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) battling intense heat over the past few days may finally see some relief as weather conditions are expected to change before the peak phase of Nautapa fully sets in. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city and its nearby areas, warning of strong winds, dust storms and light rain over the coming days.

According to the forecast, wind speeds could reach up to 50 kilometres per hour, especially during afternoon and evening hours. Weather officials say the combination of clouds, gusty winds and scattered rain may prevent temperatures from rising to extreme levels, even though heatwave conditions are still expected to continue for the next few days.

Dusty winds and rain likely in Delhi-NCR

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The latest weather update suggests that Delhi-NCR will continue to experience very hot conditions till May 27. Day temperatures are expected to hover close to 44 degrees Celsius during this period, while nights may continue to be warm with minimum temperatures between 29 and 30 degrees Celsius.

On May 25, the maximum temperature is likely to touch 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle at around 30 degrees Celsius. The sky is expected to be partly cloudy, and some areas may receive light rain or drizzle. Strong winds and hot conditions are also expected during the afternoon and evening.

ALSO READ: Next 48 hours could be brutal: Delhi may cross 46°C, but IMD has a big relief update

The weather on May 26 is expected to continue on similar lines. The IMD has again warned about strong winds and heatwave-like conditions. Temperatures are likely to be around 44 degrees Celsius during the day and around 29 degrees Celsius at night.

On May 27 as well, the heat is expected to continue, with hot winds likely to trouble people during daytime hours.

Temperature may drop after May 28

Weather experts say a bigger change may be experienced from May 28 onward. The maximum temperature could fall to nearly 42 degrees Celsius, and there is also a possibility of light rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR.

The cooling trend may continue on May 29 and May 30. During these two days, the maximum temperature is expected to come down further and may settle near 36 degrees Celsius. Cloudy skies and scattered rain are also likely during this period.

ALSO READ: Delhi weather update: National capital to keep boiling? Check IMD forecast

Experts believe the changing weather pattern may stop temperatures from crossing 46 degrees Celsius during the opening phase of Nautapa this year. However, they also say people should not ignore the risks caused by heat and humidity, especially during afternoon hours.

IMD issues yellow alert

The IMD has advised people to be careful during the daytime, avoid unnecessary travel in peak afternoon heat and drink enough water to remain hydrated.

The yellow alert has been issued because of the possibility of dust storms, strong winds and heatwave conditions occurring together over the next few days.

Nautapa, which is usually known for bringing some of the hottest days of the summer season in North India, has begun showing its effect across several parts of Delhi-NCR. This time, however, weather activity such as cloud cover and light showers may bring short spells of relief between periods of intense heat.

Even with chances of rain, weather officials say hot winds and humidity could continue making outdoor conditions uncomfortable for many during the day.