What’s holding back India’s pilot training system? A look at IAF’s trainer aircraft problem

New Delhi: India’s military aviation training system continues to depend on a mix of imported aircraft, ageing platforms and delayed indigenous projects. The issue is not about frontline fighter jets, but trainer aircraft that is the first step in a piloting career. This base layer is where most air forces build discipline, flying skills and transition capability.

Military aviation expert Arjun Subramaniam, who is a retired air vice marshal of the Indian Air Force (IAF), in his article on the Observer Research Foundation’s website describes trainer aircraft as the “first classroom in the sky”. Any delay or shortfall at this stage affects how smoothly pilots move into advanced aircraft later in their careers.

How IAF training is structured

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He says the IAF follows a three-stage training model. Cadets begin with basic flying, move to intermediate jet training and later transition to advanced training depending on whether they are selected for fighter, transport or helicopter roles.

Most air forces across the world, he points out, follow almost the same pattern using turboprop trainers for the first stage, followed by jet trainers for intermediate and advanced training. This ensures a gradual build-up of skills before pilots handle combat aircraft.

He says India has used a combination of indigenous and imported trainers over time, but consistency in the basic and intermediate stages has been a challenge.

From indigenous trainers to imported solutions

India’s early training fleet included aircraft such as the HT-2, HPT-32 and HJT-16 Kiran. All of these are developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). These aircraft served for decades and formed the backbone of pilot training.

However, most of these designs, he claims, were based on older technology and gradually became less suitable for modern training requirements, especially as air forces across the globe moved to turboprop-based systems.

Used for basic training, the HPT-32 faced technical issues over time and was grounded in 2009 after a series of accidents caused by engine failures. This created an immediate disruption in the training pipeline.

Transition to Pilatus PC-7 for basic training

With no ready indigenous replacement available, according to the strategic expert, India moved to the Swiss-made Pilatus PC-7 Mk II for basic training. The aircraft is widely used in several air forces and is known for its reliability and low operating costs.

The decision helped stabilise basic flying training and reduced pressure on ageing Indian platforms. However, it also pointed to the delay in developing a domestic replacement for entry-level training.

HTT-40 and indigenous development delays

The HAL developed the HTT-40 as an indigenous basic trainer to replace imported aircraft over time. The aircraft was expected to support self-reliance in pilot training infrastructure.

Subramaniam says although the programme has progressed, its entry into full-scale service has taken longer than originally planned. As a result, India continues to operate a mix of imported and indigenous systems rather than a fully domestic training fleet at the basic level.

Intermediate training still under transition

The intermediate stage has faced similar challenges. The HJT-16 Kiran, which was based on a 1950s design, continued in service for decades due to delays in replacement programmes.

The Hawk advanced jet trainer, which was inducted in 2006, improved the final stage of pilot training and replaced older aircraft used for conversion to frontline fighters. It also helped reduce reliance on ageing platforms like the MiG-21 in training roles.

However, the intended replacement for the Kiran in the intermediate role, the HAL Sitara (HJT-36), has faced repeated development delays. Despite long development timelines and multiple upgrades, it has not so far fully entered service at scale.

Present training flow adjustments

Because of these limitations, the IAF veteran says, the Air Force has adjusted its training structure. Basic training is handled mainly by the Pilatus PC-7, while advanced training uses the Hawk. Intermediate training continues through a limited mix of older aircraft and modified pathways.

In some cases, helicopter and transport pilots move directly from basic trainers to operational aircraft such as the Chetak helicopter and Dornier aircraft. This works because the Pilatus provides strong foundational training, but it also shows how the system has adapted to platform shortages.

Impact on training consistency

The biggest issue is not capability but consistency. A stable training pipeline usually depends on a standard set of aircraft across decades. This allows uniform instruction, maintenance planning and simulator integration.

Frequent changes in platforms, delays in indigenous projects and reliance on imports have created a fragmented system. This increases logistical complexity and slows down standardisation across training batches.

Where India’s trainer fleet stands now

India’s present trainer fleet is a combination of imported aircraft like the Pilatus PC-7, limited indigenous platforms such as the HTT-40 in early induction and ageing legacy aircraft still in use for intermediate roles.

The Sitara programme is under evaluation, while the HAL continues development efforts to improve performance and meet IAF requirements.

The long-term goal is a fully indigenous training fleet that can support all three stages of pilot training. Until that happens, the system continues to operate through a blended mix of platforms to ensure training output is not disrupted.