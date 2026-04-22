What’s New in Bengal Elections 2026: From AI surveillance to two-phase voting

Voting for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will begin in just 10 hours, covering 152 seats. As the state gears up for a crucial electoral battle, several major changes and first-time initiatives are set to redefine the conduct of elections.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of these new measures, highlighting how technology, security, and voter convenience are being reshaped in Bengal’s 2026 polls.

One of the most significant changes is the reduction in the number of phases. Unlike the 2021 elections, which were held in eight phases over 56 days, this time the polling will be conducted in just two phases following the Supreme Court’s intervention.

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Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: 7 key candidates and constituencies in first phase of voting

Technology is playing a central role, with the Election Commission deploying Artificial Intelligence for the first time under what it calls “AI Eyes.” A three-tier monitoring system has been established, including a mega state control room in Kolkata and district-level control rooms across all 23 districts. In total, 24 control rooms are linked to a centralized system equipped with 100 to 150 high-definition monitors. Live webcasting from every polling booth is integrated with AI software that can detect unusual crowd behavior or suspicious activity and send real-time alerts, enabling swift response to prevent violence or malpractice.

Security arrangements have also been significantly enhanced. A total of 2,407 companies of central forces have been deployed for the two-phase election, compared to 1,071 companies in the eight-phase 2021 polls. Additionally, around 700 companies will remain stationed in the state even after voting concludes to curb any post-poll violence.

Voters have also been prioritized with the introduction of smart voter slips featuring QR codes. By scanning the code, voters can instantly access details such as their name, polling booth, and serial number. While QR-based slips were earlier tested in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, this is the first time they are being implemented extensively in Bengal.

The Election Commission has also expanded the concept of pink booths. More than 10,300 polling stations will be entirely managed by women staff, including security personnel. This marks a significant increase from previous elections and aims to provide a safer and more comfortable environment for women voters. Additionally, 74 polling booths are being managed under the supervision of persons with disabilities.

Strict measures have been introduced to maintain law and order. A 96-hour dry period—double the usual 48 hours—has been imposed to prevent inducements like liquor distribution. Furthermore, bike rallies have been banned four days ahead of polling to counter the long-standing issue of voter intimidation by bike gangs in certain areas.

With these wide-ranging changes, the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections are set to become one of the most closely monitored and technologically advanced electoral exercises in the state’s history.

