/‘What’s the urgency?’ Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing in Ram Temple donation case

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored investigation and forensic audit into the handling of donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, amid allegations of financial irregularities linked to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The plea was mentioned before a Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Sheel Nagu, where the petitioner sought an immediate listing, arguing that the allegations were "very serious" and raising concerns over the way the Uttar Pradesh government was handling the issue.
Questioning the urgency, the bench led by Justice Sundresh asked, “What’s the urgency?” before directing that the plea be listed immediately after the court reopens post-summer vacation.
The petition, filed by advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami in his personal capacity, has asked the Supreme Court to ensure that all records and evidence related to donations made at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple are preserved. It also seeks greater transparency in the way donations and offerings at the temple are managed.
In his plea, Goswami argued that offerings made by devotees at a public temple are "sacred trust property" that legally belongs to the deity, which is recognised as a juristic person. He contended that those responsible for handling these donations have a fiduciary duty to maintain transparency, ensure accountability, and preserve all relevant records.
The petition specifically seeks immediate directions to secure all evidence connected to temple donations, including financial records, CCTV footage, digital logs and other related material at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.
The petition also urged the Supreme Court to frame basic constitutional safeguards to ensure that donations and offerings at temples of national importance are managed in a transparent and accountable manner.
Citing recent developments, the petitioner said the matter gained urgency after reports emerged in June 2026 alleging financial irregularities, misappropriation and lapses in the handling of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.
Referring to the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the petition said it underscored the need for judicial intervention.
At the same time, the petition made it clear that it was limited to the secular administration of temple donations and did not seek to interfere with religious practices, rituals or matters of faith.
Meanwhile, the police investigation into the Ram temple donation row is continuing.
On Sunday, jewellery and several documents were recovered during searches conducted at the homes of all eight people arrested in connection with the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Ram Mandir.
The FIR in the case was registered after a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust lodged a complaint, following a preliminary SIT report that flagged multiple irregularities in the handling of temple donations.
All eight accused were remanded to judicial custody till June 29. Police said further action in the case would depend on the outcome of the interrogation as well as evidence gathered from CCTV footage and other material collected during the investigation.
(with IANS inputs)
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