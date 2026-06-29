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  • /‘What’s the urgency?’ Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing in Ram Temple donation case

‘What’s the urgency?’ Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing in Ram Temple donation case

The petition also urged Supreme Court to frame basic constitutional safeguards to ensure that donations and offerings at temples of national importance are managed in a transparent and accountable manner.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
‘What’s the urgency?’ Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing in Ram Temple donation case
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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