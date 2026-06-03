What’s this ‘1.5-Degree Illusion’ everyone’s talking about? Know when, where and how to watch Venus–Jupiter tonight

The night sky has something special lined up this June. On the evening of June 9, 2026, Venus and Jupiter, two of the brightest objects visible to the naked eye, will appear so close together that they'll almost seem to be touching. Astronomers are calling it a 1.5-degree conjunction, and if the skies are clear where you are, it's going to be hard to look away.

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What's actually happening?

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The two planets will appear roughly 1.5 to 1.6 degrees apart in the sky. That number might not mean much on its own, so here's a way to picture it: stretch your arm out toward the sky and look at your finger. That width is approximately how much space will sit between Venus and Jupiter.

How to watch this astronomical event?

This is one of those events that doesn't require preparation or gear. Just step outside and look up. Both planets are bright enough to see clearly without binoculars or a telescope.

That said, if you do have binoculars or even a small scope, use them. Seeing both planets sharp and brilliant against a darkening sky, sitting right next to each other in the same field of view, it's something else entirely.

A few things that'll improve the experience:

1. Find open sky, away from buildings and trees blocking the horizon.

2. Get away from city lights if you can

3. Give your eyes ten to fifteen minutes to adjust to the dark before you start looking

When to watch this astronomical event?

Start looking about 30 to 45 minutes after sunset on June 9. That's your window. Both planets will be low in the sky and will gradually sink toward the horizon, so you've got roughly an hour before they disappear from view. Miss that window, and you've missed it entirely for the night.

Be out early. Don't wait until it feels properly dark by then; you might have already lost them.

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Where to watch this astronomical event?

Face west-northwest just after sunset. That's where Venus and Jupiter will be sitting, both located within the Gemini constellation, shining clearly against the fading sky. And if conditions are really good, scan slightly lower and to the right of the pair. Mercury may be visible there, fainter, harder to catch, but potentially visible. Mercury's notoriously difficult to spot at the best of times, so this would be a genuine bonus if you manage it.

Will this night sky be as magical as it looks?

Here's the part that makes this even more interesting. Venus and Jupiter aren't actually close to each other. Not remotely.

Venus is around 80 million kilometres from Earth. Jupiter sits roughly 900 million kilometres away. The gap between them is enormous—hundreds of millions of kilometres of space. What you're seeing on June 9 is a line-of-sight illusion, a trick of perspective created by where both planets happen to sit relative to Earth at this particular moment.

It's not a collision. It's not even a close call. It just looks that way from where we're standing. And honestly, that makes it more fascinating, not less.

The Venus-Jupiter conjunction on June 9 doesn't ask much of you. No special equipment, no staying up late, no travel to a dark-sky reserve—though that'd help. Just a clear evening, a westward view, and about an hour of your time after sunset. For something this visually striking, that's a pretty reasonable trade. Step outside, let your eyes adjust, and let the sky do the rest.