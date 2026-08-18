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What Sonia Gandhi traces in her memoir ‘Belonging’: Italy childhood, Rajiv Gandhi love story and why she said not to PM post

The 544-page book covers her entry into the Gandhi family and her years in public life. It also recounts major political and personal events that defined her journey.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 11:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
What Sonia Gandhi traces in her memoir ‘Belonging’: Italy childhood, Rajiv Gandhi love story and why she said not to PM post
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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