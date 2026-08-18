/What Sonia Gandhi traces in her memoir ‘Belonging’: Italy childhood, Rajiv Gandhi love story and why she said not to PM post

New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography ‘Belonging’ will trace a journey that began in Italy, took her to Cambridge, brought her into the Nehru-Gandhi family and eventually led her into a long political career in India.
Published by Penguin and to be released on November 10, the 544-page book covers her childhood, her years in England, her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi and her decades in public life. It also explains why she chose not to become prime minister after the Congress selected her for the post.
Gandhi writes about her childhood in Italy and her student years in Cambridge, where she first met Rajiv Gandhi in 1965. She was 19 at the time.
Their relationship eventually led to marriage and her move to India. The book describes her early years in the country and the process of adjusting to a culture and way of life very different from the one she had known in Italy.
She writes about learning Hindi, wearing saris and adapting to Indian food and customs. Her first meeting with Indira Gandhi and her life within the Gandhi family also form part of the memoir.
The book recounts some of the defining events that changed the course of the family and Indian politics. These include the death of Sanjay Gandhi in a plane crash, Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi’s subsequent rise to the prime minister’s office.
Sonia also writes about Rajiv’s assassination in 1991 during an election campaign. After his death, she kept away from active politics for years despite repeated calls for her to take a larger role in the Congress.
She eventually entered politics and took charge of the Congress, becoming its longest-serving president.
A major section of ‘Belonging’ is expected to cover the period when the Congress chose her for the prime minister’s post. After the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress emerged as the largest party and put together the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) with its allies. Sonia was chosen to lead the government but did not take the post.
She backed the coalition government under Manmohan Singh. The memoir provides her account of that decision and the political period that followed.
The book also places her political journey against the changes India experienced after Independence, covering developments in the country’s political, economic and social life.
‘Belonging’ is scheduled for release on November 10 and is being published by Penguin.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.