'What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy On National Caste Census

Hyderabad: In a significant policy shift, the Union Cabinet has approved the inclusion of caste-based data in the upcoming national census. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy welcomed the move, calling it a 'historic step' and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for responding to the growing demand for social data-driven governance.

Taking to social media, CM Reddy said, "Congress took the struggle across the country, including the national capital and protested at Jantar Mantar seeking that the Central government agree for Caste Census. Today, finally, we proved that what Telangana Does Today, India will follow tomorrow."

Reddy further said, "Based on the vision and direction of Rahul Gandhi who first demanded a nationwide Caste Census during his historic Bharat Jodo Yatra, Telangana is the first State to conduct a caste survey last year. This was the first in Independent India, the last one being in 1931 by the British."

Telangana conducted Social, Economic, and Caste Survey in 2024. The results revealed that 56.32% of the population belonged to Backward Castes. "A State-wide comprehensive Social, Economic, Caste Survey was conducted and found that 56.32 percent of the population belongs to the Backward Castes. Based on the report tabled in the Telangana State Legislative Assembly, the state also resolved and proposed 42 per cent reservations for OBCs in education, work & political positions," said Reddy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also welcomed the move urging the Modi government to set a timeline for the caste census.