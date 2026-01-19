What The Army’s Swadeshi Firefighting Bot Is and Why It Matters

On January 13, the Army’s Directorate of Capability Development signed a contract to procure 18 Fire Fighting Robots (FF BOTs) at a cost of Rs 62 crore. The systems are intended to enhance safety during firefighting operations at locations where fires can escalate rapidly and pose serious risks to personnel and infrastructure.

The unmanned ground system is designed to operate in environments involving explosions, toxic smoke, extreme heat and the risk of structural collapse—conditions in which human entry is often unsafe.

The static display at Army House was done to showcase the system’s design, intended role and operational concept. The focus of the display was on how unmanned firefighting could reduce risk to personnel during the most dangerous phases of a fire, rather than on live performance.

Even before the Army House display, the system had already undergone testing under the iDEX framework for the Indian Navy. The Army invoked enabling provisions that allow one service to procure iDEX products developed and cleared by a sister service. The FF BOT was approved following a Single Stage Composite Trial. The Army Design Bureau supported the project, reflecting the Army’s push to promote indigenous defence solutions and start-ups under the Make in India programme.

The procurement of these systems reflects a broader effort to protect critical military infrastructure. Fires at ammunition depots and fuel storage facilities can have cascading effects like the damage to stockpiles, disruption of logistics and risks to nearby installations. Unmanned systems allow the Army to keep personnel at a safe distance during the most hazardous stages of firefighting.

The FF BOT has been developed by Swadeshi Empresa Pvt Ltd, an Indian start-up, under the Ministry of Defence’s Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative. The contract includes a two-year warranty and five years of comprehensive maintenance. This involved on-site service support for a total of seven years. Induction of the firefighting robots is scheduled to begin in the first week of April, after which they will be deployed across various cantonments in the country.

The FF BOT is remotely operated, enabling firefighters to control the system from outside the danger zone.

The robot is equipped with optical and thermal cameras that transmit live video feeds to operators. Thermal imaging improves situational awareness as well as decision-making in low-visibility conditions.

The system has previously been used in civilian firefighting operations, including during a major fire at the Visakhapatnam refinery. Officials said the robot can also be deployed at power stations, airports, fuel storage sites and during disaster response operations where access for human firefighters is restricted.

The FF BOT was the first iDEX SPRINT project under DISC-7 to receive Acceptance of Necessity in 2023. Officials said the system is intended to supplement, not replace, human firefighters by allowing unmanned platforms to enter the most hazardous areas first, reducing risk while ensuring a faster and safer response at sensitive installations.