New Delhi: Outgoing Chief Minister Atishi’s triumph was hard-fought, more so when even Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal suffered a crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. Atishi became one of the few surviving heavyweights, with Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain being reduced to the ground. She clinched victory with a significantly reduced margin of 3,521 votes from the Kalkaji seat, a stark contrast to her 2020 victory margin of 11,393 votes.

Atishi downplayed her win and instead stood by the party in its never-seen-before defeat, “We accept people’s mandate...I won, but this is not a time to celebrate,’ she told reporters on Saturday.

But just like the saying goes—strike while the iron is hot—Atishi did not let her victory slide off; instead, she made a bold display of her defiance and took out a victory march in the Kalkaji constituency last night. The roadshow may be a sign assertion of her leadership or just a simple acknowledgement of the ‘people’s mandate.’ But one thing is for sure: Atishi is not here to fade in the background while AAP faces its worst electoral setback in the capital. But the looming question ahead is what the Delhi mandate means for Atishi.

Had AAP retained power, her exemplary performance could have made her the frontrunner for the post of deputy chief minister. But with the party now relegated to the opposition, her role is uncertain. Some within AAP suggest she may be a contender for the Leader of the Opposition post, though Gopal Rai, with greater internal support, appears to have an edge.

Despite being a Kejriwal loyalist, Atishi has steadily built her own political brand. Her brief tenure as Delhi’s Chief Minister last year—following Kejriwal’s resignation—showcased her ability to navigate a turbulent political landscape. From internal party shakeups to an adversarial relationship with the Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, she handled multiple challenges in just a 6-month-long tenure.

With Kejriwal out of the Assembly and AAP struggling to stay politically relevant, Atishi's role becomes even more crucial. As the only former Chief Minister in the new House, she has the experience and visibility to lead the opposition charge against the BJP-led Delhi government. However, she faces a tough challenge—both from within her party and outside.

Her future will depend on how she positions herself in the coming months. If AAP decides to regroup and rebuild, Atishi could emerge as a key strategist and public face of the party. But with Kejriwal's dominance in AAP politics and internal rivalries at play, her ascent is far from guaranteed.