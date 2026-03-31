What the IAF’s Hawk MK-132 did 260 km from Pakistan will leave you stunned

New Delhi: As India accelerates its airpower modernisation, attention is turning from spectacular airshows to the aircraft that make them possible. The Hawk MK-132 trainer jet, the backbone of pilot training and aerobatic excellence, has become an important component in preparing India’s fighter pilots for the country’s expanding fleet.

From advanced maneuvering to precision formations, this jet ensures that the Indian Air Force (IAF) can bridge the transition between training and frontline operations. It makes it a vital asset in India’s long-term aerial strategy.

On March 28, the jets were part of a Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) display near Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake, just 260 kilometres from the Pakistan border, where they executed complex stunts, loops and formations and left onlookers impressed.

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Designed for advanced training and aerobatics

The Hawk MK-132 is a high-performance trainer jet designed for advanced flight training and aerobatic maneuvers. Its induction into the IAF began on February 23, 2008, with an initial batch of 24 jets imported from the British defense firm BAE Systems. Between 2008 and 2011, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) assembled an additional 42 aircraft domestically to strengthen India’s self-reliance in pilot training platforms.

Its design allows pilots to safely learn advanced fighter maneuvers, from high-speed loops and barrel rolls to inverted flying and steep dives. It makes the jets an essential bridge between basic flight training and front-line fighter operations. In skilled hands, the Hawk MK-132 can perform complex formations and precision smoke displays. It demands quick reflexes and total control.

A core component of India’s air power

Beyond aerobatics, the Hawk MK-132 has become an important part of the IAF’s operational readiness. Its agility, reliability and versatility allow pilots to develop the skills necessary to operate frontline fighters, including the Sukhoi and Rafale fleets. The aircraft’s ability to mimic advanced combat scenarios makes it invaluable for preparing pilots for high-intensity missions, while also offering a platform for testing emerging tactics and systems integration.

In public displays, such as those recently conducted over Chandigarh, the Hawk MK-132 demonstrates not only technical performance but also the discipline and training standards of the IAF. Though the stunts grab headlines, it is the jet’s engineering, resilience and role in pilot development that highlight its lasting value.

India’s path forward in aviation training

With the IAF expanding its modern fighter fleet, including the Rafale, Tejas and future AMCA and sixth-generation programmes, the Hawk MK-132 forms the backbone of India’s long-term airpower strategy. Using it regularly helps pilots master advanced maneuvers and tactical skills. It creates a stream of trained pilots ready for India’s most advanced aircraft.

From training future fighter pilots to forming the backbone of the SKAT, the Hawk MK-132 exemplifies a rare combination of performance, adaptability and enduring relevance and makes it an important part of India’s evolving aerial capabilities.