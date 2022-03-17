What to do if someone asks for bribe in Punjab? Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal answer

New Delhi: Punjab’s newly instated Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday urged the people of Punjab to make videos/audio recordings when someone asks for a bribe and send it to him on his personal WhatsApp number, yes you read it right.

Mann has announced an anti-corruption helpline to tackle the issue in the state. As per the announcement, the helpline will be launched on March 23, Shaheed Diwas.

भगत सिंह जी के शहीदी दिवस पर, हम anti-corruption हेल्पलाइन नम्बर जारी करेंगे। वो मेरा पर्सनल वॉट्सऐप नंबर होगा। अगर आपसे कोई भी रिश्वत मांगे, उसकी वीडियो/ऑडियो रिकॉर्डिंग करके मुझे भेज देना। भ्रष्टाचारियों के ख़िलाफ़ सख्त एक्शन लिया जाएगा। पंजाब में अब भ्रष्टाचार नहीं चलेगा। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 17, 2022

March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas as it marks the death anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The chief minister said that the helpline will be like his personal WhatsApp number.

“On the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh ji, we will release the anti-corruption helpline number. That will be my personal WhatsApp number. If anyone asks you for a bribe, send it to me by recording a video/audio of it. Strict action will be taken against the corrupt. Corruption will no longer exist in Punjab,” wrote Mann in a tweet.

“I am not threatening any govt employee as 99 per cent of govt employees are honest but 1 per cent of such employees are corrupt which has rotten the system. Only AAP can clean this corrupt system," another tweet by Mann read.

Mann, who took the oath of the Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday, fought the elections on the issue of development and corruption.

Meanwhile, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to people to register their complaints on the helpline.

“When someone asks you for a bribe then don't say no instead record the conversation and send the video/audio to the WhatsApp no. We assure you that immediately strict action will be taken,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Punjab CM's announcement of launching an anti-corruption helpline

