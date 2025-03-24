What Triggered ‘Heavy Rush’ At New Delhi Railway Station Last Night?

New Delhi: Heavy passenger congestion at the New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday led to chaos and heavy congestion following delays in the departure of multiple trains, but authorities denied reports of a ‘stampede’ or ‘stampede-like’ situation.

According to railway officials, there was an ‘extra rush’ at platform numbers 12 and 13 due to the delayed departure of several trains. However, the Delhi Police enforced crowd control measures to maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents, reported PTI.

“There was heavy rush but no stampede or stampede-like situation at NDLS,” a railway official said, adding that the protocol of taking unreserved passengers through the holding area was in place.

Authorities Respond To Crowd Surge

Senior officials, including the Senior Commandant of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Station Director of New Delhi Railway Station, were present to manage the situation, the railway board official stated.

Police officials confirmed that no injuries were reported and assured that crowd management measures had been swiftly implemented to prevent any untoward incidents.

Passengers Seen Scaling Barricades

Eyewitnesses reported that some passengers were seen climbing barricades and jumping queues in an attempt to reach their platforms amid the rush.

A PTI report confirmed that passengers resorted to such actions, although the exact time of these incidents remained unclear.

Delayed Trains Caused Congestion

The rush was reportedly triggered by delays in the departure of four major trains, including the Shiv Ganga Express, scheduled to depart at 8:05 PM, the Jammu Rajdhani Express at 9:25 PM, the Lucknow Mail at 10:00 PM, and the Magadh Express at 9:05 PM. Further complicating the situation, the Swatantrata Senani Express, scheduled to leave at 9:15 PM, was still occupying the platform, adding to the congestion.

The Delhi Police addressed the situation in an official statement, attributing the heavy congestion at New Delhi Railway Station to multiple train delays.

"A large number of passengers had gathered at platform numbers 12 and 13 of New Delhi Railway Station due to a delay in the departure of Shiv Ganga Express, Swatantrata Senani Express, Jammu Rajdhani Express, Lucknow Mail, and Magadh Express," ANI quoted official statement as saying.

Maha Kumbh Stampede

The overcrowding at New Delhi Railway Station comes weeks after a stampede at NDLS during the Maha Kumbh Mela on February 15 claimed 18 lives. Mismanagement in Prayagraj-bound train announcements reportedly led to chaos. However, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw did not disclose the casualty figures during a recent Parliament session.