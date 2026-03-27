What was discussed in PM Modi's meeting with CMs on West Asia crisis? Check

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with Chief Ministers through video conferencing on the West Asia conflict to review state preparedness and plans. The conflict between the US and Iran started on February 28 and has caused energy supply disruptions.

Meanwhile, the Chief Ministers of poll-bound states did not attend the meeting. The Model Code of Conduct is in force in these states.

According to ANI, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the suggestions shared by all Chief Ministers, noting that these inputs would be instrumental in effectively managing the evolving situation. He also emphasised the need for vigilance, preparedness, and coordinated action to address the challenges ahead.

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Referring to the ongoing situation in West Asia, Prime Minister said India has prior experience in dealing with similar global disruptions.

According to ANI, he recalled the collective response during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the Centre and States worked together as "Team India" to mitigate the impact on supply chains, trade, and daily life.

He underscored that the same spirit of cooperation and coordination remains India's greatest strength in navigating the present circumstances.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted that the situation remains dynamic, necessitating continuous monitoring and adaptive strategies, according to an official release.

He said that an Inter-Ministerial Group has been operational since March 3, reviewing the situation on a daily basis and taking timely decisions. He stressed that the government's priorities are to maintain economic and trade stability, ensure energy security, safeguard the interests of citizens, and strengthen industry and supply chains.

Emphasising the critical role of states, Prime Minister Modi noted that effective implementation of decisions takes place at the state level. He called for constant communication and coordination between the Centre and states, along with timely sharing of information and joint decision-making, so that responses are swift and well-aligned.

Prime Minister urged the states to ensure the smooth functioning of supply chains and to take strict measures against hoarding and profiteering. He highlighted the significance of activating control rooms at state and district levels and maintaining administrative alertness to prevent disruptions.

He also stressed the need for advance planning in the agriculture sector, particularly in monitoring fertiliser storage and distribution, so that farmers do not face difficulties during the upcoming Kharif season.

Prime Minister cautioned against the spread of misinformation and rumours, stating that timely dissemination of accurate and credible information is essential to prevent panic. He also advised vigilance against online fraud and fake agents.

The Prime Minister called for special attention in border and coastal states to address any emerging challenges related to shipping, essential supplies, and maritime operations. He underscored the importance of maintaining public confidence, noting that assurance regarding the availability of essential commodities would help prevent unnecessary panic among citizens.

He further suggested that states with citizens in West Asia should activate helplines, appoint nodal officers, and establish district-level support systems to assist affected families and ensure timely flow of information.

Prime Minister stated that efforts undertaken in recent years to strengthen India's economic and supply systems are proving beneficial in the current context. He called for continued engagement with industry and MSMEs to address their concerns and ensure stability in production and employment. He also emphasised the need for robust coordination mechanisms at all levels, including regular reviews at the level of Chief Secretaries and continuous monitoring at the district level, to enable quick response to evolving situations.

Prime Minister called for a parallel focus on immediate response and long-term preparedness.

He urged the states to accelerate efforts in promoting alternative energy sources such as biofuels, solar energy, GOBARdhan initiative, electric mobility, as well as expanding piped natural gas connections. He also highlighted the importance of enhancing domestic exploration of oil and natural gas, with active cooperation from States.

Prime Minister reiterated that addressing the challenge is a shared responsibility and expressed confidence that, working together as "Team India," the nation will successfully overcome the situation.

According to ANI, the release said that the Chief Ministers across states expressed confidence that the situation remains stable, with adequate availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG, and continuous monitoring mechanisms in place to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

The Chief Ministers also welcomed the decision to increase commercial LPG allocation to states and union territories to 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, up from 50 per cent.

PM Modi chaired meeting with CMs to review preparedness in light of the emerging situation in West Asia crisis



PM expressed confidence that working together as “Team India,” the nation will successfully overcome the situation



PM stressed that Government’s priorities are to… pic.twitter.com/X3djnwJBAg — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2026

Earlier this week, the government convened an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis. PM Modi also made a statement on the West Asia crisis in the two Houses of Parliament.

(with ANI inputs)

Also check- Government cuts excise duty by Rs 10 per litre on petrol and diesel amid the West Asia conflict