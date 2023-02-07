'What we Could not do, Shah Rukh Khan has...': TMC MP Praises 'Pathaan' in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday (February 7, 2023) praised Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" and said that the film carries a beautiful message. While speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha, O'Brien applauded those behind the blockbuster film and termed them "India's biggest global ambassadors". His remarks came after a section of people had called for Pathaan's boycott over its song 'Besharam Rang' prior to its release on January 25. The film, however, has been a humongous success at the box office and has so far earned over Rs 800 crore globally.

"You asked them to boycott Bollywood, they showed you one film with a beautiful message," O'Brien said.

"Well done (director) Siddharth Anand... Well done India's biggest global ambassadors. Well done to those of you who made Pathaan. What we could not do, Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham have shown this country," he said.

"We learnt from them... Do not mess with India's biggest global ambassadors. You asked them to boycott Bollywood, and they showed you one film with a beautiful message," he added.

Here's the link to my 18 min speech today in #Parliament for @AITCofficial TMC on the President's address. From Scams to Economic blockades of States, from Zulu proverbs to Pathaan >> https://t.co/hFjHn6WS0W — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) February 7, 2023

Directed by Siddharth Anand, "Pathaan" marked Shah Rukh Khan's first big screen release as a lead in over four years. The Yash Raj Films' project also stars Deepika Padukone.

Earlier in the day, in his speech, Derek O'Brien also attacked the BJP-led government on various issues amid controversies surrounding the Adani Group.

The TMC MP alleged that the government has consistently weakened institutions, such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), over the last eight-nine years.

He accused the Narendra Modi government of using investigating agencies against opposition leaders and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to "hound the opposition".

Referring to the Adani issue, the TMC leader said a huge amount of money of the poor and middle class is at risk and it is the job of the government and institutions to play the role of a watchdog.

"The SEBI also has a preamble and it is mandated to protect the interest of investors and regulate the securities market. Why was the SEBI sleeping? Why the inaction?" he asked.