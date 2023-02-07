topStoriesenglish2570759
NewsIndia
SHAH RUKH KHAN

'What we Could not do, Shah Rukh Khan has...': TMC MP Praises 'Pathaan' in Rajya Sabha

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien's remarks came after a section of people had called for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan's boycott over its song 'Besharam Rang'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 08:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'What we Could not do, Shah Rukh Khan has...': TMC MP Praises 'Pathaan' in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday (February 7, 2023) praised Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" and said that the film carries a beautiful message. While speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha, O'Brien applauded those behind the blockbuster film and termed them "India's biggest global ambassadors". His remarks came after a section of people had called for Pathaan's boycott over its song 'Besharam Rang' prior to its release on January 25. The film, however, has been a humongous success at the box office and has so far earned over Rs 800 crore globally.

"You asked them to boycott Bollywood, they showed you one film with a beautiful message," O'Brien said.

"Well done (director) Siddharth Anand... Well done India's biggest global ambassadors. Well done to those of you who made Pathaan. What we could not do, Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham have shown this country," he said.

"We learnt from them... Do not mess with India's biggest global ambassadors. You asked them to boycott Bollywood, and they showed you one film with a beautiful message," he added.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, "Pathaan" marked Shah Rukh Khan's first big screen release as a lead in over four years. The Yash Raj Films' project also stars Deepika Padukone.

Earlier in the day, in his speech, Derek O'Brien also attacked the BJP-led government on various issues amid controversies surrounding the Adani Group.

The TMC MP alleged that the government has consistently weakened institutions, such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), over the last eight-nine years.

He accused the Narendra Modi government of using investigating agencies against opposition leaders and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to "hound the opposition".

Referring to the Adani issue, the TMC leader said a huge amount of money of the poor and middle class is at risk and it is the job of the government and institutions to play the role of a watchdog.

"The SEBI also has a preamble and it is mandated to protect the interest of investors and regulate the securities market. Why was the SEBI sleeping? Why the inaction?" he asked.

Live Tv

Shah Rukh KhanJohn Abraham hasPathaanSiddharth AnandDerek O'Brien

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?