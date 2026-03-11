What will happen to Harish Rana next in AIIMS after SC approves passive euthanasia?

He is motionless, bedridden and completely dependent on others. His eyes appear slightly open, but they never blink. A tube feeds his stomach as he is completely dependent on his family members for every need. After the Supreme Court allowed passive euthanasia, the decision has brought painful relief for Rana's family. Rana cannot do anything on his own. His parents sit beside him, staring at his face as if speaking to themselves. In Ghaziabad, he lies motionless on a bed in his home. For the past 13 years, not a single grain of food has entered his stomach through his mouth. His body is being nourished through a feeding tube.

31-year-old Harish Rana's condition is now being discussed across the country. Many people are deeply moved by his situation, reflecting on how helpless human life can become. On March 11, the Supreme Court allowed passive euthanasia in his case.

Speaking to Zee News, Harish’s lawyer Manish Jain explained the current situation and the process that will follow — a description that left many shaken.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Not only Harish, but his entire family has been enduring unimaginable suffering for more than a decade. His parents’ lives revolve around their son lying lifeless in bed — unable to speak, see, understand, or feel anything.

Manish Jain has been handling the case since 2024. He explained that the matter first went to the High Court and then to the Supreme Court — this was the third round of legal proceedings.

There has been no recovery at all, and doctors see no hope of improvement. There is no movement in his body. Whether he is fed or not, there is no reaction. Jain also shared a recent photograph of Harish lying in bed, along with an older picture taken 13 years ago when he was completely healthy.

A tube has been inserted directly into his stomach through which liquids like juice and nutritional solutions are administered. He has been living in this state for the past 13 years.

He does not even experience fear. No matter what happens around him, there is no expression or reaction on his face.

What does “permission to remain in a natural state” mean?

According to lawyer Manish Jain, the Supreme Court has approved Harish Rana’s petition for euthanasia, but it is important to understand the nature of the decision.

What will now happen to Harish?

Manish Jain explained the next steps in sequence:

Harish Rana will be admitted to AIIMS next week.

A team of professional doctors, following Supreme Court guidelines, will remove the feeding tube and other medical support attached to his body.

After that, the doctors will leave him in a natural state.

The court has allowed Harish Rana to remain in a “natural state.” This means that all tubes and advanced life-support systems will be removed. After that, he will live for as long as his body allows.

Harish will remain at AIIMS, where he will continue to receive proper care for as long as he survives. Jain said that this is the first case of its kind in India where such permission has been granted under passive euthanasia.

There will be no injection or active intervention to end life — only permission to remove artificial life-support so that the natural course of life can take over.

Jain compared it to the spiritual practice of Sallekhana in Jainism, where a person voluntarily gives up food and water in the final stage of life. In a similar way, Harish will be allowed to remain in a natural condition.

What about the family’s decision?

Manish Jain said the family’s decision should be respected and appreciated. For 13 years, they tried everything possible. They did not give up hope and did all they could for his treatment. But with no recovery at all, they ultimately approached the Supreme Court.

What happened to Harish Rana?

In 2013, while living in a paying guest hostel in Chandigarh, Harish fell from the fourth floor. The fall caused a severe head injury, leaving him in his current condition.

The Supreme Court’s difficult decision

According to reports, the Supreme Court sought medical reports from both Ghaziabad District Hospital and AIIMS. Both reports concluded that Harish’s condition was extremely critical and that there was no possibility of recovery.

Expressing sadness over the situation, the court said the decision was extremely difficult but that the young man could not be kept in endless suffering. Before delivering the verdict, the judges also held a private meeting with Harish’s family in their chamber.

The legal basis for the decision

In its order, the Supreme Court observed that Harish Rana’s treatment had brought no improvement. He is completely dependent on others for all daily needs and survives only through CAN (Clinically Assisted Nutrition) given via feeding tubes.

Under the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Common Cause vs Union of India case, medical boards have the authority to decide on withdrawing life-sustaining treatment in such circumstances.

In 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench recognized passive euthanasia and living wills, stating that the right to life under Article 21 also includes the right to live with dignity. This principle also implies that when a person suffers from an incurable condition with no hope of recovery, their end of life should be allowed to occur with dignity and peace.

Harish Rana’s case is the first instance since that landmark ruling in which the Supreme Court has permitted passive euthanasia.