Whatever Orders Comes From Sri Akal Takht Sahib Will Be Accepted With Utmost Respect & Humility: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

AMRITSAR: Walking barefoot while reciting prayers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday bowed before Sri Akal Takht Sahib as humble Sikh, devoting the entire day to the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs. Appearing before the Jathedar Sahib at the Akal Takht Secretariat, the Chief Minister offered a detailed clarification on his earlier statements, reiterating that he stands as a humble Sikh with complete faith in the authority of the Sri Akal Takht Sahib, accepts every decision taken by it, and has no question whatsoever of challenging or undermining its supremacy.

Interacting with the media after his appearance at the Sri Akal Takht Sahib Secretariat, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said he had personally come in compliance with the directions of the Jathedar Sahib. “As per the orders of the Jathedar Sahib, I appeared here as a humble Sikh and submitted my explanation in response to the queries raised. Sri Akal Takht Sahib is the supreme authority for the entire Sikh community, and it is supreme for me as well,” he said, adding that the Jathedar Sahib had recorded his statement and that further action would be taken after consultations with the Singh Sahibans.

Reaffirming his complete respect for every decision of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the Chief Minister said, “I will abide by every decision of the Jathedar Sahib. My appearance here has given me immense contentment, inner peace and satisfaction.”

He categorically rejected the narrative being created by inimical forces about any alleged tussle between Sri Akal Takht Sahib and the Punjab government, calling it “totally false.” “There is no question of challenging or weakening the authority of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, which is supreme for all the Sikhs. The domain of my government is crystal clear, to work for the progress of Punjab and the prosperity of its people,” he said.

Declaring himself as Punjab’s sewadar, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said he would leave no stone unturned for the well-being of Punjab and Punjabis. “I perform ardas daily for the chardi kala of the state. My head bows before every religious place even at a single glance. It is impossible that any action of mine can be against the state or its people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that as an advocate of the sentiments of millions of people, he had submitted 25,000 to 30,000 pages of complaints, to the Jathedar Sahib. “These complaints reflect the emotions of people who have flagged various anomalies in the functioning of the SGPC. I have humbly requested the Jathedar Sahib to get these complaints investigated, as the feelings of millions are attached to them. Institutions are always supreme while individuals heading them can err, Such individuals deserve no leniency for their misdeeds,” he added.

The Chief Minister asserted, “Every order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib is acceptable to me. It is the highest temporal body of the Sikhs, and my family and I abide by it fully,” he said, expressing gratitude to the Jathedar Sahib for presenting him with two important books related to the Sikh Rehat Maryada and the Gurdwara Act.

On the constitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), CM Bhagwant Singh Mann clarified that it was not a political move. “The SIT has been constituted solely to trace the missing saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji. Its mandate is strictly confined to tracing them so that they are not misused,” he said. He added that he had also sought the intervention of the Jathedar Sahib to direct the SGPC to provide the unique codes assigned to each saroop published by it, to facilitate tracing of the missing saroops.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the Punjab Police and the state government would trace the saroops and inform Sri Akal Takht Sahib and the SGPC about their location, ensuring further action strictly as per Rehat Maryada. “The police have already been instructed not to enter the premises of religious places where the saroops are traced,” he said, adding that the Jathedar Sahib had informed him that prior to 1998, the printing of Sri Guru Granth Sahib had been carried out at several places.