'Whatever We Do, Will Do As Per Constitution': Fadnavis Day After Taking Maharashtra CM Charge

A day after taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on Friday paid tribute to eminent social reformer and architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. BR Ambedkar, and said that the country can never repay Babasaheb.

Addressing a gathering at Shivaji Park after paying tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on the occasion of the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Fadnavis said that the state government will work according to the Constitution. "Everyone knows that our country is progressing rapidly...The most beautiful thing is the Constitution of India. Babasaheb's study was in all subjects, and it can be seen in the constitution... We can never repay Babasaheb. Whatever we do, we will do according to the constitution," Fadnavis said.

BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at a grand ceremony at Azad Maidan attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries from Bollywood and Sports field.

Fadnavis, was sworn-in as the CM's post for the third time, along with two deputy chief ministers - Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde. Pawar became Deputy CM for the sixth time while Shinde for the first time after serving as CM of the Mahayuti 1.0. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde saluted Ambedkar, saying that the Constitution was honoured during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime.

"Lakhs of followers came here with respect to Jaibhim Babasaheb's thoughts; the constitution is still with us. Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega Baba Saheb, Tera Constitution Rahega. A common worker can reach here. That is because of the Constitution. Babasaheb used his knowledge to help the grassroots people. To make the state progressive, we will try to make it number 1 in the country. The Constitution was honoured during Modi's time. We are creating a memorial in the Dadar area," Shinde said.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar. Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas holds profound significance as a tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar's transformative legacy. He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956, at his home in Delhi.

