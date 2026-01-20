India-Poland Ties: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a meeting with Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on Monday. In the high-level meet an array of topics were discussed, including advancing economic, technology, defence, and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Radoslaw Sikorski arrived in New Delhi on Monday after concluding his engagements in Jaipur.

Jaishankar's 'Counter-Terrorism' Statement

EAM Jaishankar urged Poland to display zero tolerance for terrorism and not help fuel the terrorist infrastructure in India's neighbourhood.

Notably, Sikorski had, in October 2025, visited Pakistan and held bilateral talks with the leadership.

"Deputy Prime Minister, you are no stranger to our region and are more than familiar with the long-standing challenges of cross-border terrorism. I hope at this meeting to discuss some of your recent travels to the region. Poland should display zero tolerance for terrorism and not help fuel the terrorist infrastructure in our neighbourhood," the EAM noted.

EAM Jaishankar Says India 'Selectively Targeted' On Russia-Ukraine War

EAM also emphasised India's stance on the Ukraine conflict and termed "selective targeting" of New Delhi "unfair and unjustified."

"Today, our conversation will naturally cover regional and global developments. In particular, an exchange of assessments on our respective neighbourhoods would be useful. You have been speaking about it publicly during your visit as well," he said.

"In the recent past, both in New York last September and in Paris this January, I have candidly shared our views on the Ukraine conflict and its implications. While doing so, I have also repeatedly underlined that the selective targeting of India is both unfair and unjustified. I do so again today," the EAM added.

India-Poland Bilateral Ties

Hailing the bilateral ties between India and Poland, EAM Jaishankar said, "Our bilateral relationship has also progressed steadily, but nevertheless needs constant tending. India and Poland have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly ties. In recent years, it's been marked by high-level political exchanges and vibrant economic and people-to-people ties," citing the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Poland in August 2024.

India-Pakistan Tensions

It is notable that during his visit to Islamabad in October, Sikorski held talks with Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. After this meeting, a joint statement was issued that featured Kashmir.

The Poland-Pakistan joint statement reportedly referred to what it described as the "Kashmir dispute" and reportedly advocated for "resolution" in line with UN Security Council principles.

New Delhi and Islamabad have long been at odds over the region. While the Pakistani administration continues to deny any involvement, India has repeatedly exposed instances of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism on the international stage.

Russia-Ukraine Tensions

For India, Russia has long been a key strategic partner, with the two countries maintaining strong trade and diplomatic ties. On the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, New Delhi has repeatedly reiterated its call for an end to hostilities and the restoration of peace.

However, Warsaw has taken a more invested position in support of Ukraine, standing firmly with Kyiv in its conflict with Moscow. Poland’s stance is also shaped by its membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

(with agencies' inputs)