WhatsApp Down In India For Several Users

WhatsApp is down for many users in India. Users are facing issues with sending and receiving messages. According to the internet app tracking site Downdetector, the issue started around 9.10 pm on Friday.

Several users shared that what they thought was an issue with their wifi or data, turned out that the app was down in fact. The issue started resolving around 9.32, at least 20 minutes after the outage. Some users even reported facing issues with WhatsApp calls as well. As per the Downdetector, the most hit areas were Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai while minor outages were reported across India.

According to the data on the DownDetector website, WhatsApp was inaccessible for around 11,708 people at around 9.11 PM. After the chat app faced an outage, several users took to social media platform X to confirm the development. "didn’t even notice WhatsApp is down," a user wrote. Another user said that he was trying to reboot his phone for one hours wondering if his phone is having an issue. "I have been trying to reboot my phone for 1 hour now thinking my phone had an issue...only to find out from you guys that my phone is WhatsApp is down," he said.

A user found the funny side of it and said, " Many people are saying WhatsApp is down, but my is still working very well Or I my using the wrong WhatsApp?".