/'WhatsApp next?' to 'absurd' step: Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal slam Telegram ban ahead of re-NEET

The government's decision to impose a temporary ban on the Telegram app amid concerns over the NEET-UG paper leak has triggered a political row. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, criticized the move, questioning its effectiveness and arguing that restricting the platform alone may not be enough to curb examination paper leaks.
Telegram has temporarily been restricted in India ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21.
The move has drawn criticism from opposition leaders, with Rahul Gandhi questioning whether WhatsApp could be the next platform to face similar curbs. Arvind Kejriwal also slammed the decision, describing it as "absurd" and alleging that the government was not genuinely committed to preventing paper leaks.
'Paper leak business a multi-billion-rupee racket': Kejriwal
In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "The Modi government has no intention of stopping paper leaks. That’s why such absurd steps are being taken. Transporting papers via army ships, shutting down Telegram. Will these steps stop paper leaks? Absolutely not."
He further wrote, "The paper leak business is a multi-billion-rupee racket. The money goes all the way to the top. If paper leaks are stopped, where will the money come from to buy MLAs/MPs?"
'Chor ko pakadne ke bajaye...': Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi, who has repeatedly targeted the government over recurring paper leak incidents, argued that the restrictions imposed on Telegram reflected an approach of “locking up the victim instead of the culprit,” suggesting that the authorities were focusing on the platform rather than those responsible for the leaks.
“Chor ko pakadne ke bajaye peedit ke ghar par taala laga do (Instead of catching the thief, just hang a lock on the victim’s door). Millions of students have been studying on Telegram for years - notes, test series, discussions, preparation. How does snatching that facility become the solution to paper leaks?,” Rahul Gandhi wrote.
Rahul Gandhi further argued that there was no assurance that such measures would be completely effective, describing the arrangements for the re-examination as mere “theatrics.” Urging the government to focus on those responsible for the leaks, he said, “Modi Ji - drop the theatrics. Strike at the mafia, not the students.”
Meanwhile, K Annamalai, who recently parted ways with the BJP, also raised concerns over the extensive security protocols being implemented ahead of the retest. He contended that the measures could further intensify the “already ballooning exam pressure” faced by students.
Telegram restricted till June 22
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday imposed temporary restrictions on Telegram's services in India until June 22, a day after the NEET re-examination.
The agency has also cautioned candidates and their families against fake videos, fabricated screenshots and manipulated chat conversations circulating online, warning that such content is being used to exploit anxious students.
Meanwhile, Telegram has challenged the temporary restriction before the Delhi High Court, which is expected to hear the matter today.
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