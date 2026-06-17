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  • /'WhatsApp next?' to 'absurd' step: Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal slam Telegram ban ahead of re-NEET

'WhatsApp next?' to 'absurd' step: Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal slam Telegram ban ahead of re-NEET

The move has drawn criticism from opposition leaders, with Rahul Gandhi questioning whether WhatsApp could be the next platform to face similar curbs. Arvind Kejriwal also slammed the decision, describing it as "absurd" and alleging that the government was not genuinely committed to preventing paper leaks.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
'WhatsApp next?' to 'absurd' step: Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal slam Telegram ban ahead of re-NEET
Image Credit: (Image Credit: ANI)

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