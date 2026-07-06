WhatsApp has assured the Indian government that its proposed username feature will stay off the shelf in the country until talks with authorities have run their course, according to people familiar with the matter. The Meta-owned platform has also been given three more days to respond to a government notice seeking answers on the feature, after its original deadline quietly ran out on Friday.
The username option, if rolled out, would let people chat on WhatsApp without having to share their phone numbers.
The Central government had sent across a formal notice last week, raising worries that the feature could open the door to online fraud, phishing, and impersonation. It asked WhatsApp to pause the rollout until its security and consumer-protection concerns were addressed, and a Meta delegation subsequently sat down with officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Friday to thrash out the issue.
Earlier in the week, WhatsApp had maintained that the feature comes with built-in safeguards designed to guard against impersonation, scams and unwanted contact, as the company gears up for a broader rollout later this year.
The platform also took to X to answer a string of questions that had cropped up around the feature, including those raised by the government, which wants the rollout deferred in India until discussions are concluded.
WhatsApp clarified that no one will be forced to set up a username, and that existing Instagram and Facebook handles, along with those belonging to public figures, celebrities, government bodies, and Meta Verified accounts, have already been set aside so only their rightful owners can claim them.
(With IANS inputs)
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