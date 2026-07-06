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WhatsApp puts username feature on hold, gets extra time to answer government's questions

Earlier in the week, WhatsApp had maintained that the feature comes with built-in safeguards designed to guard against impersonation, scams and unwanted contact, as the company gears up for a broader rollout later this year.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 06:43 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
WhatsApp puts username feature on hold, gets extra time to answer government's questions
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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