WhatsApp To Replace Office Visits: Delhi Set To Offer Birth, Caste Certificates Online

New Delhi: The Delhi government is gearing up to make more of its public services completely 'faceless,' officials said on Thursday.

Under this plan, residents will soon be able to apply for documents like birth and caste certificates directly through WhatsApp, eliminating the need for physical visits or paperwork.

The aim is to make the process quicker, more accessible, and entirely digital for citizens.

Roughly around 50 services from various other departments have been identified, so that one can apply through WhatsApp, they said.

Under the 'Governance through WhatsApp' initiative, services which can be applied online will be brought to WhatsApp using Artificial Intelligence, a senior government officer mentioned.

With this advancement, users will now be able to interact with bilingual chatbot that'll help them to apply for their various documents such as birth certificate, caste certificate. It will also help them to upload necessary papers, and pay the fees, he stated.

This particular project is in preparation by the Information Technology Department, which earlier used to operate doorstep delivery of government services under the previous regime in Delhi.

For WhatsApp services model to be executed, a dashboard will be developed for real time monitoring and managing of the departments interactions with the applicants, he said.

He further added that the project will be implemented by a tech company that will help in designing and development of the system.

