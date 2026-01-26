When a toss decided ownership of 'Presidential Buggy' between India and Pakistan

On the morning of India’s 75th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Luís Santos da Costa, made a ceremonial journey from Rashtrapati Bhavan to Kartavya Path for the grand parade.

For the short ride, the dignitaries were chauffeured in a colonial-era open-air buggy, waving to crowds along the route. The buggy, which made a comeback last year after a 40-year hiatus, replacing the usual armoured limousine, is a six-horse-drawn carriage, with its black exterior, gold-plated rims, red velvet interiors, and embossed Ashoka Chakra.

A Colonial Legacy

The historic buggy originally belonged to the Viceroy of India during British rule and was used for ceremonial purposes and estate travel. Following the end of colonial rule, both India and the newly formed Pakistan laid claim to the luxurious carriage. To resolve the matter, the two nations opted for a coin toss. India’s Colonel Thakur Govind Singh and Pakistan’s Sahabzada Yaqub Khan flipped the coin, with fate favouring India, awarding the buggy to the country.

In the years following independence, the carriage was used by the President to travel from Rashtrapati Bhavan to Parliament for oath-taking ceremonies and to attend the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, marking the conclusion of Republic Day festivities. However, due to security concerns, the use of the open-air carriage was eventually discontinued and replaced by bulletproof vehicles.

The ceremonial buggy made a modern return in 2014 when President Pranab Mukherjee rode it to the Beating Retreat ceremony. Its presence this year symbolizes a blend of history and tradition, offering the public a glimpse of India’s regal past as the nation celebrates its democratic journey.