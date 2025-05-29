When Did India Carry Out Its First Surgical Strike In NDA Or UPA Era?
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sparks controversy over 2016 surgical strikes remark, supported by Army records.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor ignited a controversy with his remark that India's first cross-Line of Control (LoC) surgical strike occurred in 2016, The Indian Army's records seem to support Tharoor's assertion, while, the Congress party quickly distanced itself from his statement.
In 2016, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, the then-Army Northern Command Chief, stated that the September 2016 surgical strikes were a "first" of their kind.
“Army does not have any data pertaining to surgical strikes if carried out before September 29, 2016," the RTI reply said, News 18 reported.
