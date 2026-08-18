Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'When I became MLA, Amit Shah was a kid; don't teach us patriotism': Kharge slams Union Home Minister

'When I became MLA, Amit Shah was a kid; don't teach us patriotism': Kharge slams Union Home Minister

Mallikarjun Kharge hit back at Amit Shah’s criticism of Sonia Gandhi over an alleged Vande Mataram controversy, questioning the BJP’s claim to patriotism and highlighting the Congress’s historical position on the National Song.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 12:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
'When I became MLA, Amit Shah was a kid; don't teach us patriotism': Kharge slams Union Home Minister
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'When I became MLA, Amit Shah was a kid; don't teach us patriotism': Kharge slams Union Home Minister
2
3
4
5