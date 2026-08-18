Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and later included in his novel Anandamath, Vande Mataram emerged as one of the most powerful symbols of India’s freedom struggle. However, the song’s later stanzas became controversial because of their religious imagery. Following the 1937 provincial elections, the Congress adopted only the first two stanzas for public use amid concerns over the acceptability of the complete composition among different religious communities. The debate surrounding the song continues to reflect broader political and social differences.