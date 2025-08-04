When India Considered Giving Poonch To Pakistan: New Delhi’s Secret Offer To Islamabad Revealed After Decades

New Delhi: Old papers never age. Some gather dust; some resurface with the weight of unsaid history. On July 29, during a three-day debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened up a forgotten chapter of India’s past again. He walked down the memory lane and highlighted how the Government of India, led by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, once considered handing over parts of Jammu and Kashmir (Poonch, Uri, Neelam Valley and Kishanganga) to Pakistan.

The year was 1955. Conversations between Nehru and then Pakistani leaders Mohammad Ali and Interior Minister Iskander Mirza turned uncomfortably real. Documents and transcripts preserved in India-Pakistan Relations 1947–2007, edited by Avtar Singh Bhasin, now confirm what many never imagined. Serious proposals were once on the table, involving territorial adjustments in Jammu and Kashmir. Some involved potential transfers. Some suggested joint control. All unfolded behind closed doors.

Inside the Nehru-Mirza Talks

It was mid-May, and New Delhi was warm. Leaders from both nations sat across each other from May 15, 16 and 17. Among them were then Union Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Home Minister Govind Ballabh Pant.

On May 15, Iskander Mirza floated the idea of common defence. He warned of the Persian Gulf falling under the grip of a hostile power. He believed India and Pakistan needed to face that risk together.

Nehru listened. He disagreed. “Presumably against the Soviet Union… I could not conceive of the Soviet Union attacking Pakistan or India,” Nehru said.

He did not see a threat in the Gulf justifying such defence pacts. “The major theatres of war would be Europe and the Far East,” he explained.

Then came the real crux. He acknowledged Pakistan’s past proposal from the then Governor General Ghulam Mohammad. That idea had called for control of the Kashmir valley by a joint Indo-Pakistani military and for large swathes of Jammu (north of the Chenab) to be handed to Pakistan.

Nehru stood firm. “Completely impractical. No one on our side could possibly think of this,” he said.

He feared chaos, migrations and deep unrest. However, he did not walk away. “It might be possible to consider the transfer of a certain part of the Poonch area,” he offered.

But there was no definite lines, no commitments. It was only a hint.

The reasoning was strategic. “Poonch was a major recruiting ground for the Pakistan Army,” Nehru pointed out. Giving it up, though painful, might offer a path to resolution.

He estimated that nearly 50,000 people could be affected by such a transfer.

More Maps, More Shock

On May 16, earlier suggestions resurfaced. Pakistan had previously pushed for parts of Jammu (Poonch, Reasi and Udhampur) to be given to them. In return, they were willing to let go of Skardu. There was even talk of attaching Kargil to Kashmir and leaving its fate to a future plebiscite.

Nehru was blunt. “Quite impossible for us to transfer these large areas. No government in India could do it,” he said.

He rejected the idea of joint control too. “Unthinkable. Such a thing had not happened anywhere before with success,” he said.

A Narrow Offer on the Table

By May 17, Maulana Azad introduced a more specific suggestion, which was a part of Poonch or maybe even a bit of Mirpur. He said it would cause a marginal shift on the map and turn out to be a gesture toward peace.

There was some confusion. Nehru admitted he had discussed Mirpur with Azad and Pant but had not brought it up with the Pakistanis. “This had not been previously referred to by the United Nations either,” he said.

Still, he was ready to include it in the conversation, but only if it meant a final settlement.

The two sides tried to make sense of each other’s positions. Maps were pulled out, and boundaries were traced. Talks remained open but nothing moved.

A formal joint statement followed on May 18, 1955. It said that the Kashmir problem had been “discussed fully in all its aspects” and that the talks would continue at a “later stage”.

The Map Talks Resurface

Years passed, but the wounds did not. In February 1963, the two sides met again. This time, a meeting between India’s Swaran Singh and Pakistan’s Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was held in Karachi.

The discussion moved to maps. Singh offered slices of land in forest-rich regions near the Kishanganga. Bhutto’s counteroffer for India was Kathua district. The rest of the area, including Kashmir, Ladakh and Jammu, would belong to Pakistan. Singh called it absurd. Bhutto refused to move unless the Valley itself was put on the table.

The back-and-forth dragged on, but there was no breakthrough.

Nehru’s Final Word in Parliament

Months later, on August 13, 1963, Nehru addressed Parliament. He said India had shown “great patience and restraint” and had “offered generous concessions” to win friendship and cooperation.

He did not hide his disappointment. “There is little possibility of a settlement so long as Pakistan persists in its irrational animus against India,” he said.

A Forgotten Moment

The documents have always been there, buried in volumes and shelved away from public memory. But in those three days in May and again in the winter of 1963, the future of Jammu and Kashmir dangled on a knife’s edge.

Offers were made, maps were drawn and names like Poonch and Mirpur floated in the silence of diplomatic rooms.

However, none of it led to a final deal. Once so real, the possibility remains one of the most overlooked turning points in the story of Kashmir.