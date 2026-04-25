When innocence meets duty: A little girl’s salute to CISF jawan wins over social media | Watch

A heartwarming moment at an airport drew attention after the CISF shared a heartfelt post on X, showing a young girl’s respectful gesture toward its personnel.

The CISF said the little girl saluted its personnel sincerely, describing the act as a reflection of the respect and pride even the youngest citizens feel for the uniform.

The CISF titled the post, “A Salute to the Inspiration, Pride of The Nation”

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A Salute to the Inspiration, Pride of The Nation



Watch as a little girl offers a heartfelt salute to our personnel at the airport. It’s not just a gesture; it’s a reflection of the deep respect and pride that even our youngest citizens carry for the uniform.



When innocence… pic.twitter.com/OVIgyeFQxv — CISF (@CISFHQrs) April 24, 2026

In the X post, CISF said, “Watch as a little girl offers a heartfelt salute to our personnel at the airport. It’s not just a gesture; it’s a reflection of the deep respect and pride that even our youngest citizens carry for the uniform.

“When innocence meets duty, the result is pure magic. This beautiful interaction reminds us why we serve, to keep this spirit of love and security alive for the generations to come,” the post further noted.

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When innocence meets duty

For the CISF, the interaction stood out with a gesture of respect as a symbol of deep respect and pride.

Describing the moment as ‘pure magic,’ CISF reminded of the pride that the youngest citizens carry.

The beautiful gesture was a reminder to preserve this spirit of love and security for generations to come.

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Social Media in Awe

Social media users were delighted by the little girl’s salute to the CISF jawan.

One user commented, “The uniform earns many salutes — but none more pure than the one that hasn't yet learned to give it for any reason other than the heart.”

Another user said, “The most powerful salute is the one that comes from the heart! This video is a beautiful show of the love our citizens have for those who keep us safe. A salute to the little girl for her values, and to the CISF for their tireless service.”









