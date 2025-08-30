When Love Fails, Lights Go Off: Angry Lover Cuts Power In Village After Partner Ignores His Call

Sometimes love looks like it’s straight out of a Bollywood film full of drama, surprises, and big gestures. A new video online has taken this idea to another level. It shows a man who got so upset with his partner that he shut down the electricity in her entire village just because her phone was busy. ( Also Read: Little Boy Wears ‘Iron Man Mask’ To Escape Havan Smoke: ‘Why Didn’t I Think Of This?’ )

A Shocking Move

In the video, the man is seen holding large pliers while standing on an electric pole tangled with wires. He is caught on camera cutting them, which appears to knock out the power in the area.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Reports say he was upset because his partner’s phone was busy, and instead of dealing with it calmly, he showed his anger by cutting off the village’s electricity.

Social Media Burts Into Chukles

Though the video looks shocking, its authenticity hasn’t been confirmed yet. Even so, it has grabbed attention online and triggered a flood of reactions.

One comment read, “Aashiq to bahut dekhe pyar mein, jo aashiq pagal ho jaye pehli baar dekha hai (I’ve seen many lovers but this is the first time someone has gone crazy in love like this)."

Another added, “Aashiq apni nass kaatte hai, isne gaon ki nass kaat di (A lover usually cuts his own vein, but he cut the village’s vein instead)."

Another one remarked, “One wrong move and human tandoori on its way," while a person suggested, “He needs to stop watching Bollywood movies."

“Just because of her, the whole village is now without electricity," a viewer noted.

More fun reactions surfaced such as “Best use of skills", “Power of love" and “He’s giving new ideas to people."

Some even compared him to movie scenes from Saiyaara, which once left audiences in tears and full of drama, with one user jokingly calling him “True Saiyaara.”

A Similar Incident in Bihar

This isn’t the first time such a thing has happened. Back in 2022, a man from Ganeshpur village in Bihar’s Purnia district would cut the power every evening just to secretly meet his girlfriend in the dark. The village went without electricity for two to three hours while nearby areas had normal supply. Locals were stunned when they finally learned the real reason behind the constant blackouts, and soon the man’s secret was out