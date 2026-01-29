Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011474https://zeenews.india.com/india/when-machines-fail-at-30-c-why-indian-army-uses-two-humped-camels-in-ladakh-3011474.html
NewsIndiaWhen machines fail at −30°C, why Indian Army uses two-humped camels in Ladakh
INDIAN ARMY TWO-HUMPED CAMELS

When machines fail at −30°C, why Indian Army uses two-humped camels in Ladakh

In Ladakh, winter pushes every limit. The cold bites hard, temperatures drops below minus 30 degree Celsius and oxygen thins out. Machines slow down, many vehicles fail and even trained soldiers feel the strain.  But the Indian Army keeps moving. With them walks two-humped camel – their unusual but dependable partner.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

When machines fail at −30°C, why Indian Army uses two-humped camels in LadakhBactrian camels during 77th Republic Day. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In Ladakh, winter pushes every limit. The cold bites hard, temperatures drops below minus 30 degree Celsius and oxygen thins out. Machines slow down, many vehicles fail and even trained soldiers feel the strain.  But the Indian Army keeps moving. With them walks two-humped camel – their unusual but dependable partner.

These animals are known as Bactrian camels, and they are unlike the single-humped camels seen in deserts. Their two humps, thick fur and sturdy build make them uniquely suited to Ladakh’s extreme environment. They are designed by nature to survive where few others can.

The terrain across Ladakh is unforgiving. Steep mountains rise without warning, paths are narrow and uneven and snow often hides sharp rocks beneath it. Vehicles frequently get stuck, and helicopters cannot always operate because of weather and altitude. In such conditions, the Army turns to these camels for support.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Two-humped camels cope with severe cold far better than most animals. They can tolerate temperature swings and continue moving even when engines fail. Their steady gait allows them to walk across ice, rocky trails and steep slopes without losing balance.

Their endurance becomes even more valuable at high altitude. Where soldiers struggle for breath, these camels continue without slowing down. Low oxygen levels do not affect their stamina, and long hours of work do not exhaust them easily. They can carry heavy loads across difficult terrain without breaking pace.

Ladakh is often described as a cold desert, and Bactrian camels are built precisely for such conditions. Their thick fur shields them from freezing winds, their strong legs support long journeys and the fat stored in their humps provides energy when food is scarce. They also require very little water, which is crucial in remote areas.

For the Army, these camels perform several important roles. They transport supplies, carry equipment and support forward posts that are cut off during heavy snowfall. During emergencies, they act as a reliable backup when modern technology cannot reach.

In a region where even advanced machines reach their limits, the two-humped camel continues to serve with reliability. It stays close to the soldiers, becoming a familiar and dependable presence in Ladakh’s harsh terrain.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What happened; know airport's history | Top points
Healthy eating
Healthy Eating Meals That Support an Active Lifestyle
Ajit Pawar
Why private jets don't have parachutes? The Ajit Pawar crash explained
India Energy Week
PM Modi unveils USD 500 billion energy plan at India Energy Week 2026
Nazirabad
Nazirabad warehouse fire: 16 confirmed dead, DNA testing underway
Ajit Pawar
Former state Home Minister overcome with grief after Ajit Pawar’s death
Ajit Pawar Plane crash
Who is Parth Pawar? What you should know about Ajit Pawar's elder son
UGC guidelines
CJI Surya Kant-led Bench to hear pleas against new UGC regulations tomorrow
dmk mk stalin
SWOT analysis of Stalin's leadership: Can DMK leader save his fort | Analysis
china tibet
Machinery of truth control: How Beijing is trying to rewrite story of Tibet