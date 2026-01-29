When machines fail at −30°C, why Indian Army uses two-humped camels in Ladakh

New Delhi: In Ladakh, winter pushes every limit. The cold bites hard, temperatures drops below minus 30 degree Celsius and oxygen thins out. Machines slow down, many vehicles fail and even trained soldiers feel the strain. But the Indian Army keeps moving. With them walks two-humped camel – their unusual but dependable partner.

These animals are known as Bactrian camels, and they are unlike the single-humped camels seen in deserts. Their two humps, thick fur and sturdy build make them uniquely suited to Ladakh’s extreme environment. They are designed by nature to survive where few others can.

The terrain across Ladakh is unforgiving. Steep mountains rise without warning, paths are narrow and uneven and snow often hides sharp rocks beneath it. Vehicles frequently get stuck, and helicopters cannot always operate because of weather and altitude. In such conditions, the Army turns to these camels for support.

Two-humped camels cope with severe cold far better than most animals. They can tolerate temperature swings and continue moving even when engines fail. Their steady gait allows them to walk across ice, rocky trails and steep slopes without losing balance.

Their endurance becomes even more valuable at high altitude. Where soldiers struggle for breath, these camels continue without slowing down. Low oxygen levels do not affect their stamina, and long hours of work do not exhaust them easily. They can carry heavy loads across difficult terrain without breaking pace.

Ladakh is often described as a cold desert, and Bactrian camels are built precisely for such conditions. Their thick fur shields them from freezing winds, their strong legs support long journeys and the fat stored in their humps provides energy when food is scarce. They also require very little water, which is crucial in remote areas.

For the Army, these camels perform several important roles. They transport supplies, carry equipment and support forward posts that are cut off during heavy snowfall. During emergencies, they act as a reliable backup when modern technology cannot reach.

In a region where even advanced machines reach their limits, the two-humped camel continues to serve with reliability. It stays close to the soldiers, becoming a familiar and dependable presence in Ladakh’s harsh terrain.