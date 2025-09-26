When Mother Turned Killer: 4-Month-Old Found Dead In AC Cabinet; Decade-Old Video Resurfaces

A video that has gone viral has left Jaipur in shock after a tragic discovery in a Subhash Nagar home. The incident dates back to August 25, 2016 where four-month-old Mahi went missing from her bed in the afternoon. Her mother, Neha Goyal, noticed the baby was gone around 4 pm, hours after feeding her.

Family members searched the house, and it was Neha’s sister-in-law who made the horrifying discovery: Mahi’s lifeless body, wrapped in a red blanket, hidden inside an abandoned air conditioner cabinet. Visible injuries on the baby’s neck pointed to a violent act, prompting the family to immediately inform the police.

Authorities questioned all household members, including current and former servants. Over 13 days of investigation, a dark truth behind the infant’s death emerged, shocking the community and raising troubling questions about societal pressures and gender biases within families.

“While celebrating Raksha Bandhan, she saw other baby boys of the family. Her resolve to get rid of her four-month-old daughter, Mahi, grew stronger. The next day, on August 19, she tried to strangulate Mahi but couldn’t muster enough courage to execute her plans," said Rajesh Kumar Meel, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur North) as quoted by The Times of India.



Mother Admits Killing Infant Over Gender Bias

During questioning, Neha Goyal reportedly confessed that she had planned to kill her daughter Mahi on August 18, during Raksha Bandhan, because she believed her family would be incomplete without a son. She allegedly tried to strangle the baby the following day but failed.

The attempted strangulation left four-month-old Mahi with severe neurological injuries. She was immediately rushed to the hospital by her father and grandfather for urgent medical care. “Except for Neha, the entire family was worried over the health of the infant. The grandfather consulted senior doctors and stayed in the hospital," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur North), Meel added.

Baby Murdered After Days Of Planning, Says Police

Police said Neha Goyal reportedly showed little emotional attachment to her daughter Mahi, leaving her daily care to the family maid, Shantanu, who had grown very close to the baby.

“The maid is in serious shock. Shantanu was really attached to Mahi and has been inconsolable since her death,” police told The Times of India.

On August 26, during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations when the house was busy, Neha allegedly carried out her plan, killing Mahi by slitting her throat. Investigators also found that she had researched ways to conceive a boy, including searches on her phone for “home remedies for baby boy” and “medicine for baby boy birth.”

Mother Acquitted In Baby Mahi Case Amid Controversy

Neha Goyal was arrested 12 days after her daughter Mahi’s murder, and the knife allegedly used in the crime was recovered. However, during the trial, 33 witnesses turned hostile, and the court questioned the validity of the weapon’s recovery.

In September 2019, the district and sessions court acquitted Neha, citing insufficient evidence to convict her, as per News 18.

The case drew widespread attention, highlighting the tragic consequences of gender bias and societal pressure. It sparked conversations about the harmful expectations placed on women and the urgent need to value female life.