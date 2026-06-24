/'When Villages Progress, Punjab Progresses': CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Taking to X, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: “Today, we have taken a major decision. From August 15, every Sarpanch in Punjab will receive an honorarium of ₹10,000 per month. Panchayats are the first step of democracy, and Sarpanches serve their villages day and night. They deserve a respectable honorarium for their dedicated service. This increase will help them support their families better while enabling them to work with even greater commitment towards the development of their villages. When villages progress, Punjab progresses. We will continue working tirelessly for the welfare of the people. This is our promise.”