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'When Villages Progress, Punjab Progresses': CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

The AAP Chief said the decision reflects the Bhagwant Mann Government’s commitment to empowering grassroots democracy, strengthening rural governance and accelerating village development, as the government continues to take people-centric decisions aimed at building a prosperous and Rangla Punjab.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 07:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
'When Villages Progress, Punjab Progresses': CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Source: Bureau

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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