‘When Water and Blood Can’t Flow Together, Why Play Cricket?’: Owaisi Slams Govt Over India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash Post-Pahalgam Attack

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi raised strong objections in the Lok Sabha on Monday over India's scheduled Asia Cup cricket clash with Pakistan, questioning how the government can justify the sporting encounter so soon after the Pahalgam terror attack.

'How Can Water and Blood Flow Together?'

Referencing the government’s earlier stance following the Pahalgam tragedy that “water and blood can’t flow together” Owaisi challenged the decision to go ahead with cricket matches against Pakistan. He asked, “With what face will India play a cricket match with Pakistan?” and questioned the moral justification of such sporting engagements while trade, airspace, and other diplomatic routes with Pakistan remain suspended.

Owaisi: ‘My Conscience Won’t Allow Me To Watch’

Owaisi added that his “conscience won’t allow” him to watch the India-Pakistan match scheduled for September 14. He criticised the Centre for allegedly using national security and foreign policy for political gains and warned that India must unite internally to stand strong against entities like the Pakistan Army and the ISI.

Other MPs Question Security Lapses

Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) MP Chandrashekhar also demanded answers from the government regarding the Pahalgam attack, asking how terrorists managed to cross the border. He sought clarification on security inputs, protocols, and the lack of Prime Ministerial presence at the site post-attack. He further urged for the reinstatement of the disbanded Chamar regiment and suggested the creation of new regiments like Gujar, Mahto, and Yadav battalions to counter rising terror threats.

India vs Pakistan: Cricket Fixture Sparks Debate

India and Pakistan are set to face off in the Group A stage of the 2025 Men’s Asia Cup in the UAE, with their first match on September 14. The tournament will be played in the T20I format, and for the first time, will feature eight teams, up from six in the previous edition.

India and Pakistan are the biggest draw in the tournament, with a potential for three encounters: one in the group stage, another in the Super Four (likely on September 21), and a possible third in the final, depending on progression. Notably, India and Pakistan have never clashed in an Asia Cup final before.

ACC Announces Tournament Dates

On Saturday, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi revealed the full tournament schedule. The event will be held from September 9 to 28, and its timing just months after the T20 World Cup offers another stage for top Asian teams to flex their white-ball credentials.

India enters the tournament as defending champions, having defeated Sri Lanka in the 2023 final. Sri Lanka, however, are the reigning T20I format champions, having beaten Pakistan in the 2022 final.