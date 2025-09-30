When Will Jammu And Kashmir Get Its First Snowfall This Year? IMD Predicts…

The Kashmir Valley is preparing for its inaugural snowfall of the 2025-2026 winter. This event is primarily driven by a strong Western Disturbance (WD), a low-pressure system originating from the Mediterranean Sea that typically brings precipitation to northwest India. Based on the latest updates from the Meteorological Department in Srinagar predicted the season's first snowfall is predicted.

It says “The first light to moderate snowfall is expected in higher reaches, including popular spots like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and areas around Zojila Pass, on October 5-6, 2025. Light to moderate snow in the mountains, benefiting ski resorts like Gulmarg, but potentially disrupting passes like Zojila. The WD will also impact Ladakh and parts of Himachal Pradesh with similar snow.”

With snowfall on October 5 and 6, temperatures are forecasted to dip significantly, with minimums falling to 5-8°C in the Valley by October 7. This early snowfall is great news for the dying tourism sector of Kashmir. The snow creates picturesque landscapes that attract tourists seeking a winter wonderland experience.

It’s expected that early announcement of snowfall generates buzz, prompting an increase in bookings for hotels, houseboats, and winter sports operators. An early snowfall helps to kickstart the winter tourist season earlier, providing a longer window for winter sports like skiing and snowboarding, which is a major attraction.

With the potential for a long and sustained winter season, authorities expect tourist arrivals to rise, which generates revenue for the local economy, which had devastating effects after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Weather models indicate the potential for heavy snow accumulation in areas such as Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and other elevated terrains, which could transform the scenic landscape into a winter wonderland. Lower-lying areas may experience rain or light snow, depending on the temperature and intensity of the system.

Local authorities have issued advisories urging residents and tourists to prepare for cold weather conditions and potential disruptions in travel, especially in mountainous areas prone to road closures due to snow. The MeT Department has also advised monitoring updates as the disturbance approaches, as weather patterns may evolve.

Heavy snowfall is likely in high-altitude areas such as Razdan Top, Sinthan Top, Zojila Pass, Peer ki Gali, and Margan Top, potentially causing road closures and travel disruptions. Moderate snowfall is expected in popular destinations like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Gurez Valley plains, Doodhpathri, and Tosa Maidan, transforming these areas into picturesque winter landscapes.

This weather event marks the official arrival of winter in the region, prompting residents and visitors to prepare for colder days ahead.