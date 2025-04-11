'When You Choose Appeasement, Chaos Wins': BJP Slams Mamata After Waqf Protest Violence In Bengal

Bengal Waqf Act Protest: The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation after a section of people protesting against the Waqf Act carried out vandalism in Diamond Harbour and other areas. Reacting to the violence, Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister & West Bengal BJP President, accused the TMC government of handing over the state to jihadis.

"..in different parts across Bengal, Hindu temples are being vandalised, houses of Hindus are being attacked, 5 trains are stuck...Mamata Banerjee has failed to maintain law and order...10-12 Policemen have sustained injuries...these people (criminals) should get proper treatment or else they will vandalise the entire Bengal," said Majumdar.

In a social media post sharing a video of the violence, Majumdar termed Banerjee a failed CM. "Failed CM Mamata Banerjee has turned West Bengal into a lawless, burning mess. The state is no longer ruled by the Constitution — it’s ruled by appeasement, by mobs, and by the politics of fear. In Diamond Harbour’s Amtala Chowrasta, Muslim mobs protesting against Waqf act vandalized a police vehicle in broad daylight. And the

Police stood still, paralyzed, powerless, humiliated," said Majumdar.

The BJP leader alleged that this is happening due to 'direct consequence of Mamata’s toxic vote-bank politics'. "When you choose appeasement over accountability, chaos wins. She has surrendered governance for political gain, and the people of Bengal are paying the price. No law, no order, just fear and fire on the streets. Is this the West Bengal we want? Shameful. Dangerous. Unacceptable! She must resign now," he said.

Failed CM @MamataOfficial has turned West Bengal into a lawless, burning mess. The state is no longer ruled by the Constitution — it’s ruled by appeasement, by mobs, and by the politics of fear. In Diamond Harbour’s Amtala Chowrasta, Muslim mobs protesting against Waqf act… pic.twitter.com/Enp9KbKH6D April 11, 2025

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be meeting with the imams, muezzins, and religious leaders from the Muslim community in the state on April 16 to prepare the blueprint on how to oppose the recently promulgated Waqf Amendment Act.