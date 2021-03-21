PM Narendra Modi's 20-year old interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary - Watch

There are exceptional personalities that appear once in a while and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is truly a living example of it. On the occasion of 26 years of Zee News, we give you the throwback video when Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary interviewed PM Narendra Modi back in 2001.

In the video, PM Narendra Modi talks about how things changed for him when he took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The Prime Minister worked as the Bharatiya Janata Party's spokesperson in the national capital before taking the responsibility as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

He also told Zee Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary that he has leant a lot in Delhi and that he got the opportunity to be with experienced and senior people.

The 20-year old interview also shows PM Modi expressing that he has closely observed the media world and that it will help him in a positive manner.

PM said that he is going to miss the media interactions which he used to encounter as a party spokesperson.

