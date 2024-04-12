'Where Are 5 lakh Jobs, Mobile Hospital..,' Kangana Questions Congress In Himachal

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha seats, on Friday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress party in Himachal Pradesh. She raised questions about Congress's promises regarding a pension scheme, Mobile hospital, employment to five lakh youth, and 1500 Rs to every female state.

Directing her criticism at Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, Kangana asked whether the promises made to the people of Mandi had been fulfilled. "You would start a pension scheme. Did you... fulfil your promises? You had said that mobile vans would be started. It means vans with hospitals, which would go to different streets and provide treatment. Has anyone seen such vans in the Mandi?" Kangana said.

"You had promised to create 5 to 6 lakh jobs. Did anyone get a job? You had said that you would give Rs. 1500 to every woman and girl every month... Did anyone receive it?" she said.

तू इधर उधर की न बात कर, ये बता कि क़ाफ़िला क्यूँ लुटा pic.twitter.com/rkU3jQP3Ri — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) April 12, 2024

During her speech, she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling all his promises to the people. "If someone talks about work in this country, if someone actually does the work, and if someone starts and delivers with a guarantee, then there's only one person 'Narendra Modi'," Kangana said.

This rection comes after, Congress leader from Himachal Pradesh Vikramaditya Singh shared a video where he targeted Kangana and said that she has used words that have never been used in Himachal.

'I respect Kangana Ranaut a lot... But the words she has used specially for me and the Congress party have never been used in Himachal... She delivered a political speech in Manali and she failed to talk about local issues. A few months ago, Manali was facing a Natural disaster and she did not even visit the area," he said in the video.