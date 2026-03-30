Where are oil wells in India and how Assam’s discovery paved way for proliferation

Oil Wells in India: India’s journey with oil began over 150 years ago in Assam. The state is now synonymous with the country’s first oil discovery. In 1867, crude oil was found in Digboi. The breakthrough became a turning point for India’s petroleum sector. What began as raw black oil soon became a catalyst for industrial growth.

By December 1901, India’s first modern refinery began operations in Digboi. A few weeks later, in January 1902, the first batch of kerosene reached the market to lighten homes across the region. This discovery paved the way for LPG production and a reliable fuel supply for Indian households.

Assam is a cornerstone of India’s oil production. The Brahmaputra valley stretches across roughly 320 kilometres with rich oil-bearing formations. Major areas like Digboi, Naharkatia and Moran-Hugrijan continue to produce crude, while refining happens at Digboi, Guwahati, Bongaigaon and Barauni. These early discoveries not only fuelled local industries but also set the foundation for India’s energy security.

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Expanding beyond the northeast

India’s oil exploration did not stop with Assam. On the western coast, Gujarat emerged as an energy hub. Coastal districts like Ankleshwar, Kalol, Mehsana, Navagam and Sanand have substantial reserves, which are transported to refineries in Trombay and Koyali.

Gujarat’s extensive pipeline network ensures smooth production and refining, making it one of the most reliable oil regions in India.

In western India, Rajasthan’s Barmer basin has become a major oil-producing area. Its sandstone formations hold substantial hydrocarbon reserves. These reserves make it one of India’s largest onshore oil fields and contribute a considerable share of India’s domestic crude production.

Offshore giants, emerging basins

Located about 160 kilometres off the coast in the Arabian Sea, Mumbai High is India’s largest and most productive offshore oil field. Discovered in 1974, its rocky layers hold enormous reserves and fuels both domestic consumption and industrial growth.

Meanwhile, the Krishna-Godavari basin along India’s eastern coast is an emerging hub for oil and natural gas. It offers untapped hydrocarbon potential. Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery basin, with reserves in Narimanam and Covilpallam, further strengthens India’s petroleum footprint in the south.

Domestic production, global reliance

While India has several oil-rich regions, domestic crude production only meets 15-18% of the country’s total demand. The rest comes from imports, primarily from West Asia, Russia and Africa.

Even so, India’s own reserves, though smaller than the Middle East giants, continue to be vital for industrial growth, energy security and strategic planning.

The black gold legacy

From Assam’s historic Digboi discovery to offshore and southern basins, India’s oil story is one of persistence, exploration and gradual expansion. Each well tells the story of a country that harnessed its natural resources to build industries, light homes and fuel development.

Though India relies on imports, its domestic fields continue to be the backbone of energy security and the symbol of its self-reliant energy journey.