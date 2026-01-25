Where did 4 Uddhav Thackeray corporators disappear? What's happening in Kalyan-Dombivli after BMC results
A political storm has erupted in Maharashtra as four corporators from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) faction have mysteriously vanished from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). The disappearance has sparked allegations of poaching, cross-party defections, and fears that Uddhav's gamble in the civic elections may have backfired spectacularly.
(This is a developing story.)
